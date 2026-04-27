Tessera Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data Supporting In Vivo Program in Sickle Cell Disease and Advancements in In Vivo CAR-T Applications at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 29th Annual Meeting

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Therapeutics (“Tessera”), the biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, today announced four presentations of new preclinical data at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, May 11 – 15, 2026.

Details of the Company’s ASGCT 29th Annual Meeting presentations are as follows:

Oral presentations :

Title: Therapeutically relevant levels of in vivo HBB gene correction in Hematopoietic Stem Cells for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Session: Advances in stem cell–directed gene therapy: Platforms, safety, and translation

Presenter: Giulia Schiroli, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 12, 2026, 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: MCEC Room 206AB (Level 2)





Title: RNA Delivery by Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles Enable In Vivo Genome Editing of Hematopoietic Stem Cells and T Cells

Session: LNPs for in vivo CAR-T applications

Presenter: Mike Monte, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 12, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. ET

Location: MCEC Room 210ABC (Level 2)





Title: Targeted LNP Delivery of an RNA Gene Writer In Vivo Enables Generation of Functional CAR-T Cells in Animal Models

Session: In Vivo Engineering of CAR T-cells for Autoimmune Disease

Presenter: Alberto De Iaco, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 14, 2026, 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Westin Seaport Grand Ballroom CDE (Concourse Level)





Scientific Symposia :

Title: Characterization of LNP biophysical properties and impact on efficacy in vivo

Session: The biologic and biophysical challenges of LNP delivery: Opportunities to improve safety and efficacy

Presenter: Tom Colace, Ph.D.

Date and Time: May 15, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: MCEC Room 107ABC (Level 1)





About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene Writing™ and delivery platforms, with the aim to unlock broad new therapeutic frontiers. Our Gene Writing platform is designed to write therapeutic messages into the genome by efficiently changing single or multiple DNA base pairs, precisely correcting insertions and deletions, or adding exon-length sequences and whole genes. Our proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types. We believe our Gene Writing and delivery platforms will enable transformative genetic medicines to not only cure diseases that arise from errors in a single gene, but also modify inherited risk factors for common diseases and create engineered cells to treat cancer and potentially autoimmune and other diseases. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit www.tesseratherapeutics.com.

Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications, LLC

jpappas@lifescicomms.com