BABCOCK & WILCOX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In B&W (BW) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired B&W securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (“B&W” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BW) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired B&W securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 15, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) B&W's largest shareholder, BRC Group Holdings, Inc. ("BRC"), stood on both sides of the Power Generation Contract and had close ties to B&W's counterparty; (2) Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly supply pursuant to the Power Generation LNTP and Contract; (3) the foregoing, at the very least, would raise questions about the parties' actual intent behind entering into the Power Generation LNTP and Contract, including whether B&W is likely to recognize revenues from these agreements; (4) accordingly, the business and financial prospects of B&W were overstated; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired B&W shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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