Auddia Announces Closing of $12 Million Public Offering

BOULDER, Colo., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), a technology company that has built a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification to reinvent how consumers engage with audio, today announced the closing of its previously announced best efforts public offering of an aggregate of 5,084,743 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 5,084,743 shares of common stock (the “Warrants”), at a combined public offering price of $2.36 per share (or per common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying Warrant. The Warrants have an exercise price of $2.36 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and expire upon the earlier of: (i) the consummation of the transactions contemplated by certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, as may be amended, dated as of February 17, 2026, by and among, McCarthy Finney, Inc., Auddia Merger Sub, Inc., Thramann Merger Sub LLC, and the Company or (ii) the 5-year anniversary of the date of issuance.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $12 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the Warrants will be exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-294887), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 23, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. A preliminary prospectus and final prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc. at 101 North Federal Highway, Suite 600, Boca Raton, FL 33432, by phone at (561) 391-5555 or e-mail at Investmentbanking@dawsonjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio, is reinventing not only how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content but also how artists and labels promote their music and gain access to mainstream radio audiences. Auddia’s Discovr Radio is the first music-promotion platform to deliver artists guaranteed exposure to radio listeners. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, delivers multiple industry firsts, including:

Ad-free listening on any AM/FM music station

Content skipping across any AM/FM music station

One-touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks

Integrated artist discovery experiences

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com