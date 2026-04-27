ElevateBio to Present Nine Abstracts Showcasing Advancements Across its Gene Editing Platform at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting

– Posters detail large gene insertion and epigenetic editing capabilities, expanding ElevateBio’s gene editing toolbox



– Additional presentations highlight protein engineering expertise, off-target assessment strategies, AI-powered discovery, and advancements in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery



WALTHAM, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateBio, a technology-driven advanced therapy CDMO and gene editing services partner, today announced presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting taking place May 11-15, in Boston, MA.

ElevateBio's presentations span key areas of advancement to its gene editing tools and services, including new editing modalities, AI-driven protein discovery, and non-viral delivery. Data will showcase large gene insertion and epigenetic editing capabilities, which expand ElevateBio’s gene editing toolbox beyond nuclease editing, base editing, and reverse transcriptase (RT) editing to enable the discovery and development of genetic medicines for a broader range of diseases.

“The breadth of data we’re presenting at ASGCT reflects the rapid evolution and expansion of our gene editing capabilities,” said Amy Pooler, Chief Scientific Officer at ElevateBio. “From discovery of novel proteins with artificial intelligence, to advancements in new modalities like large gene insertion and epigenetic editing, to the ability to deliver these as therapies leveraging our proprietary LNP platform – we are building a fully integrated engine to help our partners advance genetic medicines.”

Details of the presentations are below, and abstracts are available on ElevateBio’s website here. All poster presentations will take place in the MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Halls B2-C, Exhibit Level). ElevateBio will be exhibiting at booth #1239.

Oral Presentations:

Title: Identification of novel, high-efficiency large serine recombinases and retrotransposases to enable targeted gene insertion

Session: Genome editing II

Date/time: May 14, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. ET

Location: MCEC Room 210ABC (Level 2)



Title: Iterative engineering and optimization strategies for maximizing LNP-mediated gene editing in the liver

Session: Genome editing II

Date/time: May 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: MCEC Room 210ABC (Level 2)



Poster Presentations:

Title: Leveraging protein and gRNA engineering of diverse CRISPR systems to optimize adenosine base editor activity for correction of a causative monogenic disease mutation (#1303)

Date/time: May 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET



Title: Versatile and robust epigenetic modulation platform for programmable gene activation and repression (#1313)

Date/time: May 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Title: Active learning-guided optimization of large gene insertion effectors in mammalian cells (#1331)

Date/time: May 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Title: Comprehensive off-target assessment strategies for CRISPR-based genome editing therapeutics: integrating biochemical, bioinformatic, and unbiased approaches (#1337)

Date/time: May 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Title: Leveraging generative AI to design novel, functional deaminases for adenine base editing (#2303)

Date/time: May 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Title: Engineering hepatocyte-targeted LNPs for RNA and DNA delivery to primary human T cells (#3090)

Date/time: May 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Title: Harnessing a diverse collection of CRISPR-associated RNA-guided nuclease and novel reverse transcriptases for precise gene editing (#3301)

Date/time: May 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

In addition, ElevateBio will be presenting a poster on its development of sequencing-based analytics for cell therapy release to identify bacterial, fungal, and/or viral contaminants.

Title: Sequencing-based analytics offer potential for rapid sterility and adventitious agent testing (#3198)

Date/time: May 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

About ElevateBio

ElevateBio is a technology-driven advanced therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) powering the creation of life-transforming therapies. The company helps biopharmaceutical partners design, develop, and manufacture therapies from early discovery through commercialization – combining proprietary gene editing technologies and discovery services, cGMP manufacturing capabilities, and industry-leading expertise to accelerate development across a breadth of therapeutic approaches and modalities. Through continuous investment in automation, AI, and next-generation technologies, ElevateBio delivers the quality, speed, and scale partners need to bring advanced therapies to more patients. For more information, visit www.elevate.bio.

Investor contact:

Catherine Hu

chu@elevate.bio



Media contact:

DJ Webster

dwebster@elevate.bio