Apogee Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. (“Apogee” or the “Company” or the “Optionee”) (TSXV: APMI) announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 55,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit (the “Units”) for gross proceeds of up to $2,750,000 (the “Offering”). The financing is now fully subscribed for and the Company plans to close shortly.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.075 per share for four (4) years from the date of issue.

The use of proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and exploration expenditures in Saskatchewan.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Company may pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: APMI) visit the Company’s website:

www.apogeemineralsltd.com

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

“Tim Fernback”

Tim Fernback

Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

Nicholas Coltura, Director

Email: ncoltura@sentinelmarket.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.