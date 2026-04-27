ALIT Investor Alert: Alight, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Dividend Sustainability Claims: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: November 12, 2024 through February 18, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Alight shares lost approximately $6.85 per share over the Class Period, a decline of nearly 90%. The Court has set May 15, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Dividend "Commitment" That Lasted Five Quarters

Beginning in November 2024, management introduced a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, framing the program as a demonstration of "commitment" to shareholders and "confidence" in the Company's free cash flow profile. The lawsuit asserts these representations were materially misleading because management lacked a reasonable basis to sustain the dividend given internal execution challenges they failed to disclose. By February 2026, Alight's new leadership cancelled the dividend entirely, citing the need for "more efficient capital allocation activities" and acknowledging that the prior team had failed to meet internal financial targets.

Capital Return Promises and the $200 Million Buyback Expansion

The action claims that management compounded the misleading dividend narrative by announcing a $200 million increase to the Company's share repurchase authorization in February 2025, bringing total buyback capacity to $281 million. As alleged, these capital return signals reinforced an impression of financial health and stability that did not reflect the Company's true operational trajectory:

Management initiated a $0.04 quarterly dividend in Q4 2024, calling it a "commitment" to "consistent" capital return

A $200 million buyback expansion was announced alongside fiscal 2024 results in February 2025

Management stated the dividend "obviously comes first" in the capital allocation hierarchy

The Company had already returned $155 million via buybacks by November 2024

By February 2026, the dividend was cancelled and new leadership blamed prior execution failures

The cancellation coincided with an earnings shortfall driven by increased compensation expenses management had not previously disclosed as a material risk

Why Dividend Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

For a company trading at a $3 billion market capitalization, the initiation of a dividend program signals to the market that recurring cash flows are durable and predictable. As alleged in the action, management's repeated assurances about the dividend's sustainability attracted income-oriented investors who relied on those representations. When the program was abruptly terminated alongside revelations that the Company required significantly higher compensation and incentive expenses to achieve its projections, the market recalculated the value of Alight's shares.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company initiates a dividend as a signal of financial strength, shareholders are entitled to know whether internal conditions support that commitment," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171