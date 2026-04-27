$20.6 Trillion Liquidity Migration: Why Zoomex is Redefining the Crypto Derivatives Landscape in 2026





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As structural changes reshape the crypto market, liquidity is increasingly moving across trading venues rather than concentrating in a few dominant platforms. Global crypto derivatives exchange Zoomex states that the shift is not driven by shrinking market activity, but by evolving trader behavior — with users prioritizing execution quality and trading efficiency over platform size.

According to CoinGlass, total crypto trading volume reached approximately $20.6 trillion in Q1 2026 , with derivatives accounting for around $18.6 trillion — nearly 90% of total activity. This structural imbalance highlights a broader transformation: crypto markets are increasingly driven by trading activity rather than long-term holding, where execution speed, liquidity quality and responsiveness directly impact outcomes.





The Redistribution of Global Flow

Zoomex observes that in a derivatives-dominated landscape, liquidity is no longer a static resource held by a few legacy exchanges. Recent industry moves reinforce this: the NYSE’s parent company taking a stake in crypto trading , and Deutsche Börse’s heavy commitment to tokenized derivatives, signal that the competition has shifted from "asset listing" to "flow capture."

"As traders become more selective, platform choice is increasingly defined by execution efficiency, usability, and trust," states the Zoomex team. "Zoomex addresses this through a unified account structure that removes friction between spot and derivatives trading, combined with deep liquidity across more than 590 perpetual contracts to support stable execution."

Trading Depth Defines Execution Quality

At the execution level, liquidity is not only about availability — it is about usability.

Research from CryptoRank indicates that Zoomex demonstrates strong order book depth across major assets:

BTC spot depth exceeding 62.7 million USDT

ETH depth around 29.8 million USDT

SOL depth surpassing 20.5 million USDT





In addition, execution tests show that a 1 BTC market order on Zoomex results in approximately 0.03% slippage.





These metrics suggest that traders can access more stable execution environments across multiple assets, helping reduce implicit trading costs and maintain consistency in strategy performance.

Sub-10ms Latency: Eliminating Operational Friction

In 2026, many execution inefficiencies stem not from the market, but from technical debt. Zoomex’s infrastructure is engineered to maintain sub-10ms latency, a critical benchmark that reduces slippage in fast-moving markets.

This technical edge is supported by a unified account structure, allowing traders to pivot between spot and derivative strategies without the delay of internal transfers. By shortening the distance between trading intent and execution, Zoomex solves the "operational friction" that often plagues legacy platforms.

Simplicity as a Strategic Edge

As trading environments become more complex, usability has emerged as a key differentiator. A 2025 study by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found that "ease of use" is now a top-tier factor in platform selection.

Zoomex aligns with this shift by offering a simplified interface that reduces operational complexity. However, simplicity does not come at the expense of transparency. The system is designed to keep order execution and account records clear and verifiable, ensuring consistency in how trades are processed.

Hard-Coded Fairness: The "Glass-Box" Standard

In an industry where trust is the ultimate currency, transparency must be more than a marketing slogan—it must be a technical reality. Zoomex believes that a platform's integrity is defined by the clarity of its fund flows and the impartiality of its execution engine.

"To Zoomex, transparency is more than a report; it’s a verifiable fund flow," the team emphasizes.

"Through our real-time asset display system and rigorous anti-manipulation protocols, we ensure that every trade is executed in a 'glass-box' environment, where fairness is hard-coded into the engine." By eliminating information asymmetry and preventing internal wash trading, Zoomex ensures that every participant—from individual retail traders to large-scale institutions—operates on a truly level playing field.

The Next Phase: From Scale to Efficiency

The next round of exchange competition will hinge on more than just a long menu of products. As derivatives continue to dominate and institutional participation expands, the deciding factor is shifting toward the predictability of the trading experience.

Zoomex’s positioning is clear: In a faster and more fragmented market, the winners will be those who minimize friction. By providing a direct and predictable trading experience that aligns with how modern traders evaluate platforms, Zoomex is not just participating in the liquidity shift — it is leading it.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.



Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

Contact

Catherine Shi

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

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