Traction Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the “Units”) of the Company (the “Offering”). The Offering was completed under the listed issuer financing exemption (the “LIFE Exemption”) under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the “Common Shares”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (the “Warrant Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, such date being April 27, 2028. The Warrants will be governed by the terms and conditions set forth in the certificates representing the Warrants and are subject to a 60-day contractual hold period following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration expenditures, investor relations expenses and general and administrative expenses.

The Offering was made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec. Because the Offering was completed pursuant to the LIFE Exemption, the securities issued in connection with the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this news release, the assumption that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although such forward looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.