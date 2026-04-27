UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Controlling Shareholder Allegedly Forced Discounted Sale: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

UHG shares collapsed from $4.26 to $1.15 over the Class Period, a cumulative decline of 73%, or $3.11 per share, after a series of corrective disclosures revealed the Company's founder and 79% voting power holder had allegedly undermined the very strategic review process investors were told would "maximize shareholder value." The lead plaintiff deadline is June 9, 2026.

How a 79% Voting Stake Allegedly Became a Weapon Against Public Shareholders

The residential homebuilder's dual-class share structure gave founder Michael Nieri overwhelming control. The lawsuit contends that when an independent Special Committee concluded that remaining a public company best served shareholders, Nieri refused conditions the board set for his continued leadership. Six of seven directors resigned rather than serve under his terms. Only Nieri remained. What was presented as a good-faith evaluation of alternatives was, the complaint alleges, a mechanism through which Nieri could devalue the Company and force a below-market sale on his timeline.

The Alleged $3.11 Per Share Destruction of Value

The lawsuit asserts a pattern of concealment that unfolded across three corrective events:

On October 20, 2025, disclosure of the mass board resignation sent shares down 52.46% in a single session

The Company then faced urgent discussions with lenders, land banking partners, and insurers over corporate governance failures and loan covenant compliance

Revenue fell 23% year over year in Q3 2025 as operational instability took hold

On February 23, 2026, the Company agreed to a $1.18 per share cash-out acquisition by Stanley Martin Homes, representing a more than 50% discount to the prior trading day's close

The $221 million enterprise value acquisition price fell far short of what shareholders were led to expect from a process supposedly designed to maximize value

Adjusted book value as recently as Q2 2025 stood at $96.9 million, yet public shareholders received $1.18 per share in the forced transaction

The Alleged "Maximize Shareholder Value" Deception

The action claims the Company repeatedly told investors the strategic review was designed to maximize shareholder value while concealing that its controlling stockholder intended to force a sale. The complaint further contends that Nieri took deliberate actions to weaken the Company's financial condition and governance structure, including refusing to step down or reduce his compensation even as the board demanded these concessions.

"This case presents important questions about controlling shareholder disclosure obligations in the residential homebuilding sector. When a company tells the market it is pursuing alternatives to maximize value, investors are entitled to know whether the person holding 79% of the vote has a different agenda entirely." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by June 9, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: What is the UHG class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026. Shares fell approximately 73% after the truth was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the UHG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased UHG stock or securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did UHG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 73%, a decline of $3.11 per share cumulatively, after the company disclosed the mass board resignation, operational instability from governance failures, and an acquisition at a more than 50% discount to the prior trading price. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do UHG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171