TCOM Investor Alert: Trip.com Group Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading on Regulatory Exposure: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: April 30, 2024 through January 13, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company frames an active regulatory threat as a mere hypothetical possibility, shareholders are denied the information they need to make informed decisions," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

Trip.com ADSs lost $14.38 per share over two trading sessions in January 2026, a combined decline of approximately 19%, after Bloomberg revealed that China's State Administration for Market Regulation had launched a formal antitrust probe. The Court has set May 11, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

How Trip.com's Filings Allegedly Framed Regulatory Risk as Hypothetical

The lawsuit asserts that Trip.com's annual reports told investors its business "could" be adversely affected by anti-monopoly enforcement, treating a concrete and escalating threat as a speculative contingency. The action claims this framing was materially misleading given the company's dominant market position and the Chinese government's pattern of vigorous antitrust enforcement against major technology platforms.

The Alleged Gap Between Disclosure Language and Regulatory Reality

As alleged in the complaint, Trip.com's SEC filings acknowledged the PRC Anti-Monopoly Law in generic terms while the company was already subject to growing regulatory attention:

Regional market regulators in Guizhou summoned five online tourism platforms to discuss antitrust concerns in August 2025

Zhengzhou's market regulator summoned Trip.com in September 2025 for alleged violations involving "unfair restrictions" on merchants' transactions and pricing

The SAMR had previously targeted online sector leaders including Alibaba under the same anti-monopoly framework

Trip.com's 2015 acquisition of Qunar shares remained under potential scrutiny, with the company acknowledging "substantial uncertainties" about whether its Qunar arrangements violated the law

Why Boilerplate "Could Be" Language Allegedly Failed Investors

The complaint contends that by the time Trip.com filed its annual reports, the risk of antitrust enforcement was not a theoretical possibility but a gathering regulatory reality. The lawsuit maintains that management used conditional language such as "could be adversely affected" and "there can be no assurance" while regional regulators were already taking action and the company's market dominance made it a clear target for SAMR enforcement.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

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CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171