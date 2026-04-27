VCA Canada Earns 2026 Great Place To Work® Certification™

Calgary, AB, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCA Canada is proud to announce it has earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ Canada. The prestigious recognition results entirely on feedback from current employees about their workplace experience. This year’s score distinguishes VCA Canada within its industry, confirming a high-trust culture.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the global standard of identifying an outstanding employee experience. It is a highly sought-after, employer-of-choice recognition because it is based entirely on what employees report about their workplace culture.

“Our people are the heart of who we are. Receiving this year’s Great Place to Work® Certification™️is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of our teams”, said Cathy Gaviller, General Manager of VCA Canada. " Their feedback and trust reinforce our commitment to providing a workplace rooted in respect, learning, collaboration, and inclusion.”

VCA Canada is a Mars Veterinary Health (MVH) practice, and benefits from the continued support the MVH organization provides to work towards its collective purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. This certification acknowledges VCA Canada’s commitment to creating an Associate experience that supports growth, well-being, and a sense of belonging, with programs and practices designed to help our people thrive both professionally and personally.

For more information on the selection process and to view the results, please visit VCA Canada’s profile on the Great Place to Work® website: VCA Canada: Great Place to Work®.

About VCA Canada

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Canada Animal Hospitals is committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine. With over 145 locations from coast to coast, VCA Canada is a network of veterinary hospitals that works to positively impact pets, people, and local communities by delivering world-class medicine. Every VCA Canada hospital carries a sense of pride for the legacy of excellence built and the stories of service that deeply connect them to their local communities. VCA Canada joined the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands in 2017 and, together, are committed to the purpose of Caring For Life's Greatest Companions.

To learn more about VCA Canada, visit vcacanada.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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