SMCI Investor Alert: Super Micro Computer Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Bypassing Export Controls Illegally: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased SMCI securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Super Micro shares collapsed $10.26 per share, a 33.3% single-day loss, after the DOJ unsealed an indictment revealing approximately $2.5 billion in allegedly illegal server shipments to China between 2024 and 2025. Investors have until May 25, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Server Manufacturer Allegedly Circumvented License Requirements

A company that builds and ships advanced AI servers cannot lawfully sell restricted GPU-equipped systems to China without a Commerce Department license. The filing states that Super Micro's co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw, a Taiwan-based general manager, and a third-party broker allegedly operated a systematic diversion scheme. Rather than obtaining required licenses, the conspirators allegedly routed servers housing Nvidia's most advanced AI chips to Chinese customers through intermediaries, as set forth in the complaint.

These were not peripheral products. The Company itself acknowledged in SEC filings that servers integrating restricted GPUs were "generally more complex and of higher value, resulting in an increase of average selling prices." The action claims the higher-ASP servers at the center of the alleged scheme were a primary driver of the revenue growth Super Micro repeatedly highlighted to investors.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Alleged Export Scheme Impact by the Numbers

The complaint and DOJ indictment detail the operational scope of the alleged violations:

Approximately $2.5 billion worth of restricted AI servers were allegedly diverted to China across 2024 and 2025

Super Micro reported net sales of $14.94 billion in FY 2024 and $22.0 billion in FY 2025, meaning the alleged illegal sales represented a material portion of total revenue

The Company raised FY 2024 revenue guidance from $14.3-$14.7 billion to $14.7-$15.1 billion during the class period while the alleged diversion scheme was underway

Three individuals associated with Super Micro were indicted, including a co-founder who served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and a director

Taiwan-based operations allegedly played a central role in coordinating the restricted shipments

The Taiwan Connection and Operational Coordination

The complaint identifies Super Micro's Taiwan facilities as integral to the alleged conspiracy. The indictment charges Ruei-Tsang Chang, described as a general manager in the Company's Taiwan office, alongside co-founder Liaw and broker Ting-Wei Sun. According to the DOJ, this was not an isolated compliance lapse but a coordinated operational effort to "systematically divert" restricted technology, undertaken "all to drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law."

Meanwhile, as detailed in the action, Super Micro's SEC filings attributed revenue growth in Asia to customer demand for GPU servers and rack-scale solutions without disclosing the alleged illegal channel fueling that growth.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the sources and legality of Super Micro's revenue growth, particularly given the operational involvement of senior Company personnel in the alleged export diversion scheme." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMCI Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the SMCI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased SMCI stock or securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did SMCI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33.3%, a decline of $10.26 per share, after the DOJ unsealed an indictment revealing an alleged $2.5 billion export control violation scheme. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SMCI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Super Micro made materially false or misleading statements regarding the drivers of its revenue growth, its export compliance controls, and its adherence to U.S. export control laws. When the true state of affairs was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SMCI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my SMCI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171