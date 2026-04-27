NKTR Investor Alert: Nektar Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Inflating Trial Integrity Claims: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased NKTR securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

From a closing price of $53.30 on December 15, 2025, Nektar shares declined to $49.16 following the December 16 corrective disclosure, a loss of $4.14 per share representing a 7.77% single-day decline. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 5, 2026.

The December 16 Pre-Market Disclosure

Before the market opened on December 16, 2025, Nektar issued a press release revealing that the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial had narrowly missed its primary endpoint of statistical significance. The lawsuit maintains that the market had priced NKTR shares based on repeated assurances that enrollment followed strict protocol standards and that the Company possessed the expertise to conduct rigorous clinical development. When the corrective disclosure removed these assumptions, the market repriced NKTR shares downward to reflect the newly revealed risk that four ineligible patients had compromised trial integrity.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The securities action contends that every share purchased during the Class Period carried artificial inflation attributable to concealed enrollment protocol failures:

The REZOLVE-AA trial's primary endpoint missed statistical significance with p-values of 0.186 and 0.121 for the two treatment arms versus placebo

Four patients with major study eligibility violations were included in the modified intent-to-treat analysis of 92 patients

Both treatment arms achieved statistical significance only after excluding the four ineligible patients

Two patients had unstable alopecia areata diagnosed less than six months before randomization, violating a core exclusion criterion

Two additional patients began treatment before completing the required 8-week washout period for prior alopecia areata medications

No less than seven analysts, including Piper Sandler, BTIG, Jefferies, and Oppenheimer, issued reports on December 16 attributing the stock decline specifically to the inclusion of ineligible patients

How the Market Repriced NKTR Shares

As pleaded in the complaint, BTIG's report stated that the muted stock reaction despite the high-dose REZPEG meeting its optimistic scenario was "explained solely by" the four eligibility violations. Piper Sandler confirmed Nektar was "currently trading down given n=4 patients had major study eligibility violations." These analyst assessments support the claim that the $4.14 per-share decline was directly caused by the removal of artificial inflation, not by general market conditions or unrelated factors.

Join the NKTR recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. Here, the complaint charges that investors paid inflated prices for NKTR shares throughout a period when protocol violations in the Company's lead clinical trial were allegedly concealed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171