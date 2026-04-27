MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Defendants Allegedly Concealed Backlog Deterioration Risks: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased Medpace stock between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026

Lost money on your Medpace investment

Find out if you qualify to recover losses from MEDP or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Medpace shares fell $84.30 per share, a decline of more than 15.9%, after the Company disclosed a Q4 2025 book-to-bill ratio of just 1.04x against its repeated projection of 1.15x. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that Medpace's leadership had access to internal data on backlog cancellation trends, pre-backlog pipeline health, and therapeutic area concentration throughout the Class Period. Despite this access, public statements allegedly painted a picture of broad-based strength and controllable cancellation activity. As early as April 2025, management acknowledged that cancellations had been running high in recent quarters, yet simultaneously maintained that a 1.15x book-to-bill target for the second half of the year remained reasonable and achievable.

By July 2025, the lawsuit asserts, internal cancellation data had improved for a single quarter, which management characterized as "very well behaved." This language, the action claims, concealed the underlying volatility and the risk that elevated cancellations could return, particularly given the Company's growing concentration in the metabolic therapeutic area.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint identifies several indicators that allegedly should have prompted more cautious disclosure:

Cancellation rates had oscillated between extremes, described by the CEO as "terribly high" in Q1 2025 before dropping in Q2 and then returning to elevated levels in Q4

The pre-backlog pipeline was over-indexed to metabolic studies, creating concentration risk that management allegedly downplayed

Revenue growth was increasingly driven by indirect pass-through costs (approximately 42% of revenue), which inflated headline figures without proportionate margin contribution

Management's repeated 1.15x projection remained unchanged across three consecutive earnings calls despite the acknowledged instability of cancellation patterns

The Company's pre-backlog had grown 30% year-over-year as of Q3, yet a significant portion of this growth was vulnerable to the same cancellation forces management claimed were not driven by weak business conditions

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The securities action maintains that the gap between what was happening inside Medpace and what was communicated to shareholders widened throughout the Class Period. As alleged, internal metrics on cancellation velocity, therapeutic area concentration, and pre-backlog fragility were available to the individual defendants — August James Troendle (Chairman and CEO), Jesse J. Geiger (President), and Kevin M. Brady (CFO) — who certified SEC filings and led quarterly earnings calls. The corrective disclosure on February 9, 2026 revealed that Q4 backlog cancellations were the highest in over a year, both in absolute and percentage terms, a fact the filing states should have been anticipated based on the trends defendants had access to internally.

Submit your information to recover losses in the MEDP securities action or call (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by June 8, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: When did Medpace allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 9, 2026 showing a Q4 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04x versus the projected 1.15x, causing shares to decline more than 15.9%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MEDP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Medpace made materially false or misleading statements regarding the achievability of a 1.15x book-to-bill ratio, the behavior of backlog cancellation rates, and the breadth of the Company's growth drivers during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do MEDP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171