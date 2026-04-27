LKQ Shareholder Alert: LKQ Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased LKQ securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

LKQ's Wholesale North America segment missed revenue targets by approximately $200 million and EBITDA margin targets by $24 million, the complaint alleges. Across multiple corrective disclosures, shares suffered cumulative per-share declines of $7.28, $5.53, $4.87, and $6.88. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 22, 2026.

How an Automotive Parts Distributor Allegedly Lost the Customers It Paid $2.1 Billion to Acquire

The lawsuit contends that FinishMaster, which operated approximately 200 locations across the United States and represented roughly 40% of Uni-Select's annual revenue, was the centerpiece of LKQ's growth strategy in the North American automotive paint segment. Yet the filing states that competitors were systematically undercutting LKQ on price, pulling major accounts away from FinishMaster before, during, and after the integration.

Alleged FinishMaster Customer Attrition by the Numbers

The action claims the operational damage was extensive and measurable:

FinishMaster customer losses began "pre-acquisition or pre-closing," meaning LKQ acquired a deteriorating business

Competitors captured market share by consistently undercutting LKQ on pricing throughout the integration period

The Wholesale North America segment suffered a 9% year-over-year EBITDA decline by April 2025

By July 2025, the segment's margin deterioration deepened to an 11% year-over-year EBITDA decline

EBITDA targets were missed by $24 million in April 2025 and another $20 million in July 2025

Revenue shortfalls reached approximately $200 million against management's own targets

The Competitive Pricing Pressure LKQ Allegedly Failed to Disclose

As detailed in the action, LKQ's rivals in the North American automotive paint market did not sit idle while LKQ consolidated FinishMaster locations. The complaint recounts that competitors aggressively pursued FinishMaster's client base with lower pricing, a dynamic that management allegedly knew about but concealed from shareholders. Instead of disclosing this competitive threat, management attributed declining performance to "slow demand" and "warmer weather" reducing auto repair volumes, as set forth in the complaint.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the competitive dynamics that were actively undermining a $2.1 billion acquisition from the outset." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by June 22, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the LKQ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges LKQ made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success of its FinishMaster integration, the strength of its North American competitive position, and synergy projections from the Uni-Select acquisition during the class period. When the true state of affairs was revealed, the stock price declined sharply across multiple disclosures.

Q: Who is eligible to join the LKQ investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LKQ stock or securities between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do LKQ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LKQ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171