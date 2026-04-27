BW Investor Alert: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Overstated Pipeline Metrics: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased BW securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Babcock & Wilcox reported a Continuing Operations Backlog of $2.8 billion as of March 4, 2026, a figure the lawsuit contends was artificially inflated by $2.4 billion from a single project whose counterparty could walk away for as little as $50 million. Following a short seller report questioning the legitimacy of these metrics, BW shares fell $1.71, or 11.59%. Investors have until June 15, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How B&W Measures Its Business Health

An energy technology company like B&W relies on two forward-looking indicators to communicate demand strength to investors: its pipeline of identified project opportunities and its backlog of contracted work. Management has stated that these metrics provide "a leading indicator of future revenues." When B&W reported a global pipeline exceeding $12.0 billion and a backlog that surged 470% year-over-year, the market treated these figures as evidence of transformational growth.

The complaint challenges whether those metrics reflected genuine commercial demand or were inflated by an agreement structured to benefit insiders rather than the Company.

Alleged Pipeline and Backlog Inflation by the Numbers

B&W's global pipeline ballooned from approximately $7 billion to over $10 billion after the November 2025 LNTP announcement, with $3 billion to $5 billion attributed to a single AI data center opportunity

Continuing Operations Backlog reached $2.8 billion by year-end, with the $2.4 billion Power Generation Contract comprising approximately 86% of the total

Of the contract's stated $2.4 billion value, only approximately $434 million was a fixed fee; the remaining $1.96 billion depended on variable charges for work performed

Applied Digital, the guarantor of the contract, could terminate its guarantee for $50 million before August 1, 2026, or $100 million thereafter

Base Electron, the direct counterparty, was not incorporated until December 23, 2025, seven weeks after the preliminary agreement was announced

The counterparty's registered address matched BRC's headquarters, not Applied Digital's

The $50 Million Exit Clause Versus the $2.4 Billion Headline

The filing recounts that while management repeatedly highlighted the $2.4 billion headline figure in press releases, SEC filings, and earnings calls, Applied Digital's own 8-K filing revealed that the guarantor could discharge its entire obligation for a fraction of the stated contract value. The complaint contends this termination provision fundamentally undermined the reliability of the backlog and pipeline figures that management presented to investors as indicators of future revenue.

See if you can recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the commercial substance of agreements that comprised the vast majority of the Company's reported backlog." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BW Lawsuit

Q: When did Babcock & Wilcox allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 5, 2025 to March 11, 2026. The alleged misrepresentations were revealed through a short seller report published on March 12, 2026, which caused BW shares to decline 11.59%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BW lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges B&W made materially false or misleading statements regarding its pipeline, backlog, and the commercial substance of a $2.4 billion power generation contract, while concealing the counterparty's relationship to B&W's largest shareholder and the contract's termination provisions.

Q: What do BW investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BW shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of any recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171