STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Hid Restructuring Needs: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased STLA stock between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026

Lost money on your Stellantis investment

Find out if you qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis shares fell $2.26 per share, a decline of approximately 23.69%, after the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges and confirmed a fundamental "reset" of its business model. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by June 8, 2026.

A Global Automaker That Allegedly Could Not Execute Its Own Strategy

A multinational automaker generating tens of billions in annual revenue cannot simply pivot its entire supply chain, stakeholder relationships, and production priorities overnight. The action contends that Stellantis told investors throughout the Class Period that it was on track to deliver positive net revenue growth, mid-single-digit adjusted operating income margins, and positive industrial free cash flows for fiscal 2025. Behind those projections, however, the Company allegedly faced a reality it failed to disclose: its organizational infrastructure was misaligned with actual market demand for battery-powered electric vehicles, and a massive operational overhaul was unavoidable.

The Alleged €22 Billion Operational Reckoning

As pleaded in the complaint, when the truth finally emerged on February 6, 2026, the scope of the required restructuring stunned the market:

€22 billion in total charges for fiscal year 2025, dwarfing expectations and company precedent

€6.5 billion of which were cash payments “to be paid over the next four years”

Expenses “largely reflect the cost of over-estimating the pace of the energy transition”

Coupled with a “decisive reset” of the company’s “organization,” “stakeholder relationship,” “product plan and our EV supply chain,” and “execution and improving quality management processes.”



Supply Chain Realignment and Quality Control Failures

The filing states that Stellantis acknowledged on February 6, 2026, that its charges and reset stemmed from "an initial overestimation of pace of adoption of electrification in the regions" and "substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for BEV products." The lawsuit chronicles how this required the Company to shift organizational priorities, stakeholder relationships, supply chains, execution, and quality control, none of which had been disclosed to investors during the Class Period.

During Q1 2025, consolidated shipments had already fallen 9% year-over-year to 1,217 thousand units. Net revenues dropped 14%. North American shipments declined 20% due to extended factory shutdowns and product transition disruptions. Yet as detailed in the action, management continued to frame these setbacks as temporary, pointing to a "commercial recovery" narrative that allegedly masked the depth of the structural problem.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the operational transformation Stellantis needed to undertake. When a company requires €22 billion in charges to realign its business, that need does not materialize overnight." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the STLA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased STLA stock or securities between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did STLA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 23.69%, a decline of $2.26 per share, after the Company disclosed €22 billion in charges and a fundamental business reset on February 6, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the STLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Stellantis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to achieve guided earnings benchmarks for 2025, the viability of its electrification strategy, and the depth of operational restructuring required. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do STLA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my STLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171