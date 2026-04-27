Australian Market Welcomes PetPivot’s App-Free Litter Box with Rapid Sell-Out





SYDNEY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot announces that its initial inventory of AutoScooper automatic litter boxes in Australia has sold out following a swift market entry. The rapid adoption highlights a strong local demand for pet technology that prioritizes privacy, safety, and simplicity over connected features and recurring subscriptions.

The quick depletion of stock comes at a time when pet ownership in Australia is reaching record highs. Recent industry data indicates that approximately 73% of Australian households [1] own a pet, with cats representing over 5.3 million [2] of these companions. For millions of families, the daily chore of litter maintenance is a significant burden. PetPivot’s entry into the market offered a distinct alternative: a fully automated solution that requires no Wi-Fi, no smartphone app, and no monthly fees.

“We anticipated interest from Australian pet parents, but the speed at which this initial batch was claimed was notable,” said a PetPivot representative. “It validates a growing sentiment that owners want reliable hardware that respects their privacy and doesn’t add to their monthly bills. We are grateful for the enthusiastic welcome and are working diligently to replenish supply.”

The AutoScooper line distinguishes itself through mechanical reliability rather than digital complexity. Key features driving this demand include:

Half-Gear Safety System: Physically prevents the cleaning drum from closing completely, ensuring pets cannot be trapped.

Physically prevents the cleaning drum from closing completely, ensuring pets cannot be trapped. 11-Sensor Real-Time Monitoring: Tracks movement instantly without sending data to the cloud.

Tracks movement instantly without sending data to the cloud. Offline-First Design: Appeals to consumers prioritizing data security and long-term device reliability.



Restock Targeted for June

PetPivot is targeting a restock of AutoScooper 11 and AutoScooper 12 Lite units in June 2026 to meet Australian demand.

“We heard the market loud and clear, and we are moving quickly to meet this demand,” the representative stated. “Our June restock is a direct response to Australian pet owners’ desire for safer, simpler technology. We appreciate the support and are ready to welcome more families to the PetPivot community next month.”

About PetPivot

PetPivot designs standalone pet products that prioritize safety, simplicity, and user control. The AutoScooper line delivers automatic litter care without mandatory app connectivity, cloud dependency, or recurring fees, focusing on mechanical reliability for long-term performance.

Media Contact

Charlene Gao

charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

petpivot.com

Reference:

[1] https://animalmedicinesaustralia.org.au/news-and-media/australias-most-comprehensive-pet-survey-shows-nearly-three-quarters-of-australian-homes-now-have-a-pet/

[2] https://feralcatandfox.com.au/cats/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0805404-2545-4aa4-a71b-198652f4ab41