Rubicon Organics to Report Q1 2026 Results; Announces Line of Credit Amendment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it will be reporting its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 (“Q1 2026”) after market close on Wednesday May 13, 2026. The Company also advises that it has entered into an amendment to temporarily increase its $1.0 million line of credit agreement with Community Savings Credit Union (“CSCU” or the “Lender”) to $2.5 million (the “Amendment”).

Q1 2026 Conference Call

The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Conference call details are as follows:

Time: 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET Conference ID: 07358 Local dial-in: (+1) 289 514 5100 Toll Free N. America: (+1) 800 717 1738 Webcast: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=21FEC8DB-8637-4750-BECF-25BDBF489660



Line of Credit Amendment

The Company entered into an original Line of Credit agreement in November 2025 for $1.0 million which bears interest at a rate of CSCU Basic Lending Rate plus 5.50%, calculated on a monthly basis and secured against the Cascadia facility. An Amendment to increase the Line of Credit amount to $2.5 million was finalized today, April 27, 2026 and will be used by the Company to fund working capital investment as the Company brings product from its Cascadia cultivation facility to market. The increase to the Line of Credit is temporary and will expire on September 30, 2026 following which the available credit will revert to the original amount of $1.0 million.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.



The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000-square-foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500-square-foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, acquired in 2025 and expected to increase annual production capacity by approximately 40% and begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026.



With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.



As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.



Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

For more information visit www.rubiconorganics.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected finalization, terms, and timing of the amendment to the Company’s line of credit; the temporary increase in borrowing capacity; the intended use of proceeds for working capital purposes; the timing of bringing product from the Cascadia cultivation facility to market; the expected contribution of Cascadia to production and revenue; and the Company’s strategic growth initiatives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the amendment to the line of credit is not executed or finalized on the anticipated terms or timeline; changes in availability of credit or financing conditions; operational risks associated with ramping up production at the Cascadia facility; changes in general economic or market conditions; shifts in consumer demand; changes in applicable laws or regulatory requirements governing the cannabis industry; the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange; and other risk factors described in the Company’s public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.