CIGL Investor Alert: Concorde International Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Filed Inadequate Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Concorde International Group, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ: CIGL) risk disclosures in connection with a pending securities class action. Find out if you are eligible to pursue a recovery claim . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

CIGL shares collapsed from a peak of $31.06 to approximately $2.00, a loss exceeding 90% of shareholder value. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Concorde's Registration Statement and Prospectus, filed in connection with its April 2025 IPO, described the Company as "an integrated security services provider" and outlined standard business risks. Neither document, however, addressed the specific and well-known threat that low-float, insider-controlled Nasdaq micro-cap IPOs had repeatedly been targeted by coordinated social media pump-and-dump campaigns. The complaint charges that this omission was not an oversight but a failure to disclose a material, concrete risk that Defendants were aware of.

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The action contends that Concorde's offering architecture shared every structural hallmark of previously manipulated micro-cap listings, yet disclosures omitted critical warnings:

The IPO float represented less than 3% of total outstanding equity, creating extreme susceptibility to artificial price inflation through even modest coordinated buying

Defendant Chua retained approximately 97.57% of all voting rights post-IPO, a concentration level previously associated with manipulation schemes in comparable Nasdaq listings

Multiple analogous IPOs, including OST, JYD, and CLEU, had already been subjected to WhatsApp and WeChat impersonator-driven pump-and-dump campaigns before Concorde's April 2025 listing

No press release issued during the Class Period acknowledged irregular trading activity or the circulation of false claims in online investor groups, even as warning signs became publicly observable





Regulatory Reality

As pleaded in the complaint, the Nasdaq and SEC had already enacted tighter regulations on foreign micro-cap IPOs in response to the epidemic of promotion-based manipulation. The DOJ and PCAOB had indicted executives and sanctioned auditors connected to structurally similar offerings. These enforcement actions were public and well-documented before Concorde priced its IPO.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The securities action maintains that boilerplate risk factor language about "market volatility" or "limited trading history" cannot substitute for disclosing that a company's specific offering structure places it squarely within a category of IPOs that have been systematically exploited by fraud rings. The complaint challenges the adequacy of Concorde's disclosures on the grounds that Defendants knew of these specific, concrete dangers and chose silence over transparency.

Speak with an attorney about whether your losses are recoverable or call (212) 363-7500.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When an entire category of IPOs has been systematically targeted by manipulation schemes, and a company's offering mirrors those structures precisely, investors deserve explicit warnings, not silence." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 18, 2026

Submit your information to evaluate your recovery options or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171