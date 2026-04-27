EOSE Investor Alert: EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Automated Production Claims: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: November 5, 2025 through February 26, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, particularly when a company's public statements paint a picture of operational progress that allegedly diverges from manufacturing reality," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

EOSE shares lost $4.39 per share, a 39.4% single-day decline, closing at $6.74 on February 26, 2026, after the Company disclosed that its automated bipolar production failed to hit quality targets, driving rework and lost revenue. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is May 5, 2026.

The Alleged Automated Bipolar Quality Deficiency

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, management promoted a narrative of smooth automation progress at its Turtle Creek manufacturing facility. Public statements highlighted that 88% of bipolar lines were in commercial production and that subassembly automation was advancing as planned. What shareholders were not told, the action claims, was that automated bipolar production was failing to meet quality targets, generating significant rework that consumed production capacity and destroyed revenue.

Zinc Battery Manufacturing Quality Challenges in Automated Environments

The securities action focuses on how quality failures in an automated production environment compound differently than in manual or semi-automated settings:

Automated bipolar production lines that cannot hit quality targets generate defective output at scale, multiplying rework costs with every hour of operation

Rework from quality failures allegedly consumed production time that had been counted toward revenue guidance of $150 million to $160 million

As alleged, tightened material specifications and improved tooling were not implemented until after quality problems had already eroded revenue

Laser detection systems for process variation control were added only after the damage, suggesting the original quality monitoring was allegedly inadequate

The gap between the Company's claimed automation progress and actual quality performance allegedly widened throughout Q4 2025

Actual full year revenue of $114.2 million fell $35.8 million to $45.8 million short of guidance, with quality-driven rework cited as a contributing factor

Why Automated Production Quality Allegedly Matters to Investors

The complaint contends that Eos Energy's investment thesis rested on its ability to scale zinc-based battery production through automation. When management represented that its first fully automated manufacturing line was installed and in commercial production, investors reasonably understood that quality benchmarks were being met. The action claims this representation was materially misleading because automated bipolar production was not hitting quality targets, a fact that directly undermined the revenue ramp that justified the Company's guidance and stock price.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

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CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171