GEMI Investor Alert: Gemini Space Station Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Concealed Restructuring Costs: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: September 12, 2025 through February 17, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Gemini's operating expenses surged to an estimated $520 million to $530 million for fiscal year 2025, an increase of approximately 40% year-over-year, driven by what the Company later attributed to "higher personnel-related costs." The Court has set May 18, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Hidden Cost of Executive Departures

The lawsuit asserts that Gemini's Offering Documents disclosed the existence of lucrative severance plans for top executives without warning investors that those costs were likely to be triggered imminently. As alleged, the Company's Senior Executive Severance Plan entitled departing officers to full base salaries, bonuses, accelerated equity vesting, and healthcare continuation if they left within 12 months following the IPO. The COO alone earned $1,272,500 annually with a $254,500 bonus. The CFO was entitled to 75% of a $730,000 salary and 75% of his bonus, plus accelerated equity vesting.

When three senior executives departed on February 17, 2026, these obligations allegedly materialized as a significant driver of the 40% spike in operating expenses, a cost the action claims was foreseeable at the time of the IPO.

Severance Exposure in the Post-IPO Window

The complaint contends that the following severance-related facts were known but not adequately conveyed to investors:

The Senior Executive Severance Plan was triggered by departure within 12 months of the IPO, a "change of control" event

The COO's severance package included a $1,272,500 salary, $254,500 bonus, accelerated equity vesting, and 12 months of healthcare

The CFO's package included $547,500 (75% of salary), $109,500 (75% of bonus), and nine months of accelerated equity vesting

Three C-suite departures occurred simultaneously on February 17, 2026, compounding the cost impact

Operating expenses rose approximately 40% year-over-year, with the Company citing "higher personnel-related costs" as the primary driver



Why Personnel Cost Exposure Allegedly Matters to Investors

The action claims that management represented Gemini's post-IPO prospects as focused on disciplined growth and capital efficiency while concealing that a disruptive restructuring was on the horizon. This restructuring, which included a 25% workforce reduction and the exit of three top executives, carried substantial compensation obligations that allegedly were not reflected in forward-looking representations made to shareholders.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company discloses executive severance arrangements but allegedly omits the likelihood those arrangements will be triggered within months, shareholders are denied the information needed to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171