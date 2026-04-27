CWH Investor Alert: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Wagner Allegedly Misrepresented Demand Trends: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Matthew D. Wagner, President of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) during most of the Class Period and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2026, is named as an individual defendant in a securities class action covering purchases made between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you are entitled to recover investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Camping World shares suffered two corrective declines during the Class Period: a 24.8% drop on October 29, 2025 and a 16.5% drop on February 25, 2026, following disclosures that contradicted prior statements about inventory management, consumer demand, and SG&A efficiency.

Matthew D. Wagner's Role During the Class Period

Wagner served as President of CWH throughout the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 before assuming the CEO title on January 1, 2026. In that capacity, the complaint identifies him as possessing the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors. The action contends Wagner was provided with copies of the Company's reports and releases prior to or shortly after their issuance and had the ability to prevent their issuance or cause them to be corrected.

What Wagner Allegedly Communicated to Investors

The securities action points to specific public statements Wagner made that the complaint alleges were materially misleading:

On April 29, 2025, Wagner stated the Company was "confident" in guideposts for SG&A improvement of 600-700 basis points and was "rigorously managing" SG&A to mitigate macroeconomic variability

During the April 30, 2025 earnings call, Wagner claimed April used same-store unit sales were "up high teens" and that the Company achieved "record levels of used inventory procurement," calling the effort "laser focused"

On July 29, 2025, Wagner announced that CWH revised the SG&A guidance to 300-400 basis points improvement while asserting same-store trends were "tracking up high-teens percent on used vehicles"

During the July 30, 2025 earnings call, Wagner described the Company's inventory approach as "a much more competitive and intelligent game"





By Q4 2025, the Company reported SG&A as a percent of gross profit improved only 190 basis points, far short of any stated guidepost, and disclosed it had implemented "strict, corrective inventory management objectives" to address turnover problems.

Wagner's Section 20(a) Liability Context

The complaint charges Wagner under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act as a controlling person of Camping World. As pleaded, Wagner possessed direct operational authority over the Company's retail strategy, inventory procurement decisions, and public communications to the market. His transition from President to CEO during the Class Period placed him at the center of the Company's forward-looking representations about unit growth, demand trends, and cost management.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When specific operational claims prove materially misleading, the individuals who made those claims face scrutiny under the federal securities laws." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your CWH losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171