GO Investor Alert: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Restructuring Inadequacy: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: August 5, 2025 through March 4, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

GO shares lost $2.45 per share, a 27.9% decline, after the Company revealed on March 4, 2026 that its completed Restructuring Plan had failed to deliver sustainable results and that an entirely new "Optimization Plan" was necessary, including the closure of 36 stores and $110 million in non-cash impairment charges. The Court has set May 15, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Why the Restructuring Plan's Alleged Failure Matters

Throughout the Class Period, management repeatedly told investors that the Restructuring Plan, initiated in Q4 fiscal 2024, was "substantially completed" by Q2 fiscal 2025. The Company described the plan as designed to "improve long-term profitability, cash flow generation and return on invested capital, optimize the footprint of new store growth and lower the Company's cost base." Investors were led to believe the heavy lifting was done.

The lawsuit asserts that these representations were materially misleading because management failed to disclose that the Restructuring Plan would require further optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs that had not been contemplated in the original plan.

Grocery Retail Restructuring and Investor Expectations

The action claims that when a retailer tells shareholders a restructuring is "substantially completed," investors reasonably expect that the core operational problems have been addressed. Key allegations include:

The original Restructuring Plan incurred $61.8 million in total costs, yet the Company subsequently required a second, separate Optimization Plan

The Optimization Plan called for closing 36 stores that allegedly lacked "a viable path to sustained profitability regardless of the operational support" provided

24 of the 36 closures were concentrated in the East region, representing roughly 30% of that region's fleet

The Company recognized $110 million in non-cash impairment charges related to the long-lived assets of the closure stores

An additional $14 million to $25 million in net restructuring charges was estimated for fiscal 2026

Fiscal 2025 results missed prior guidance on adjusted EBITDA, net sales, comparable store sales, and diluted adjusted earnings per share

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company declares a restructuring substantially complete while the underlying operational challenges persist, shareholders are deprived of the information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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