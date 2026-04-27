DIRTT to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after markets close.

Webcast Information:

In conjunction with the release, the executive team has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company’s results. The call will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. MST (10:00 a.m. EST). Benjamin Urban, Chief Executive Officer, and Fareeha Khan, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and webcast. Click here to listen to the live webcast of the call. Following the presentation, DIRTT will take questions from covering analysts. To participate in the question-and-answer session, register here .

A webcast replay of the call will be available through the company website at dirtt.com/investors .

Contact: Investor Relations; ir@dirtt.com