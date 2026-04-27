IT Investor Alert: Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Inflated Growth Projections: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Gartner shares fell from a Class Period high of $336.71 to $160.16, representing a loss of over $176 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 18, 2026.

The Alleged Contract Value Growth Methodology

The technology research and advisory sector depends on recurring subscription revenue, and Gartner's Contract Value metric served as the primary indicator investors relied upon to gauge the Company's forward revenue trajectory. According to the lawsuit, management repeatedly touted a medium-term framework projecting 12% to 16% Research CV growth, claiming this target was achievable once macroeconomic conditions normalized. The complaint contends these projections were unrealistic given headwinds the Company was already experiencing.

How CV Growth Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The action claims that because approximately 80% to 85% of forward-year subscription revenue is determined by prior-year CV growth, any overstatement of the CV growth trajectory had a compounding effect on investor expectations. When CV growth decelerated from 7.8% at the end of 2024 to 7% in Q1 2025, then to 5% in Q2 2025, 3% in Q3, and finally to approximately 1% by Q4 2025, the cumulative revenue shortfall was significant.

Key CV Growth Allegations for Shareholders

The lawsuit alleges management projected CV growth would exit 2025 above the 7.8% Q4 2024 rate and accelerate toward 12% to 16%, while the actual trajectory moved in the opposite direction, declining each quarter

Ex-federal CV growth, which the Company highlighted to show underlying strength, also declined steadily from 8% to 6% to approximately 4%, according to the complaint

The action contends Gartner's Consulting segment missed internal projections by a material amount, a fact not disclosed until February 2026

The complaint asserts that lengthened purchase decision cycles and DOGE-related federal spending disruptions were more severe than management acknowledged

Plaintiffs allege that despite repeated claims of a "very robust" pipeline and "agility" in managing costs, the Company could not prevent sequential quarterly CV deceleration





Submit your information to join this case or call (212) 363-7500.

"This case presents important questions about Contract Value growth disclosure obligations in the technology research and advisory sector. When a company's primary revenue metric is declining quarter after quarter while management continues to project acceleration, investors deserve accurate and timely information about the true trajectory," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 18, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171