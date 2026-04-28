ODD Investor Alert: ODDITY Tech Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Fostering False Market Confidence: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For eight consecutive quarters after its IPO, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) cultivated a narrative of unstoppable momentum, delivering beat-and-raise results that drew investors deeper into a stock that would lose nearly half its value in a single trading session. Shareholders who purchased ODD securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 lost $14.28 per share when the truth about a concealed advertising disruption finally surfaced on February 25, 2026.

Find out if you can recover your ODD investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

ODD shares fell 49.21% in one day, closing at $14.74. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 11, 2026.

The Early Optimism

Investor confidence in Oddity built methodically throughout the Class Period. Each quarterly earnings cycle reinforced the same thesis: a digitally native beauty company with an AI-powered platform, expanding margins, and a management team that consistently exceeded its own guidance. The lawsuit contends that this confidence rested on incomplete information. Behind the scenes, according to the complaint, an algorithm change by Oddity's largest advertising partner was already diverting the Company's ads to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs, eroding the very customer acquisition economics that investors believed were durable.

The Growing Concerns

Selling, general, and administrative costs told a story that management's optimistic commentary did not. These expenses surged from $117.1 million to $158.2 million year-over-year in Q1 2025, and from $86.1 million to $117.3 million in Q2 2025. Yet rather than flagging rising acquisition costs, the Company continued to raise guidance and project strength. The action claims that investors had no way to connect these cost increases to a structural advertising disruption because management characterized the business as resilient and positioned for continued profitable growth.

The Breaking Point

The sentiment arc collapsed on February 25, 2026, when Oddity disclosed what the complaint alleges was already known internally:

Ads had been diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs due to an algorithm change by Oddity's largest advertising partner

New user acquisition costs spiked in ways "not correlated with the market or our historical experience"

Q1 2026 revenue was projected to decline approximately 30% year-over-year

The Company could not issue full-year 2026 guidance due to limited visibility

Eight banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, and Evercore ISI, downgraded the stock

When pressed on timing, management acknowledged observing "something was different" in the second half of 2025

Sentiment Arc and Investor Harm

The gap between what investors believed and what was allegedly occurring inside the Company defines this case. Beat-and-raise quarters sustained bullish sentiment through Q3 2025, even as the complaint alleges that management had already observed the advertising dislocation. Investors who relied on the integrity of Oddity's public statements purchased shares at prices the lawsuit contends were artificially inflated by concealed deterioration in the Company's core growth engine.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your ODD losses or call (212) 363-7500.

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When a company delivers eight consecutive quarters of beat-and-raise results while allegedly concealing a structural disruption to its advertising economics, the resulting sentiment collapse can cause severe financial harm." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2026

Check whether you qualify to recover losses in the ODD securities action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171