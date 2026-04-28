Founder-Led STM Goods Continues Innovation in Rugged and Intuitive Device Accessories



Photo Courtesy of: STM Goods

SYDNEY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STM Goods , a founder-led consumer electronics company, is continuing its focus on protective cases and accessories for iPad, MacBook and Surface users, building on more than 26 years in business. The company remains privately owned and debt free, with a product range that includes the Dux line of protective cases, Dux Packs, and the ChargeTree 3-in-1 wireless charger.

Founded by Adina Jacobs and Ethan Nyholm, STM Goods began with a simple idea: create better ways to protect devices people carry every day. Since then, the company has expanded across major global markets including the United States, Canada, Latin America, ANZ, APAC, EMEU, the UK and China.

STM Goods said its Dux line remains central to the business. The company describes Dux as a long-running product family in iPad protection, with products such as Dux Plus, Dux Ultra, and the Dux USB-C Keyboard for iPad among its best sellers. STM Goods said it has deployed millions of Dux cases for iPad worldwide.

“Our goal has always been to make products that help people protect the devices they rely on every day,” said Adina Jacobs, co-founder of STM Goods.

According to the company, its products are made to address a straightforward problem: device breakage. STM Goods said its focus remains on producing rugged and intuitive accessories that support daily use across education, business and consumer settings.

The company said its position in the market has been shaped by its long-term presence in competitive categories and its continued focus on product development. STM Goods identifies Belkin, Logitech and Brenthaven among its key competitors.

“We started with a simple need and kept building products around how people actually carry and use technology,” said Ethan Nyholm, co-founder of STM Goods.

STM Goods said it plans to continue developing accessories for core device categories while maintaining its focus on protective and practical products. The company stated that its founder-led structure remains an important part of how it operates and develops new items for market.

About STM Goods

STM Goods is a consumer electronics company that creates protective cases and accessories for iPad, MacBook and Surface users. Founded more than 26 years ago by Adina Jacobs and Ethan Nyholm, the company is privately owned and debt free. Its product line includes the Dux range of protective cases, Dux Packs, and the ChargeTree 3-in-1 wireless charger. STM Goods serves customers across the United States, Canada, Latin America, ANZ, APAC, EMEU, the UK and China.

Contact Information:

Tracy Smith

STM Goods

stmgoods.com

smarter@stmbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a05507f-4482-43d9-b538-124378a24bd7