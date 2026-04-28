OMODA & JAECOO Host “From Million To Annual Million” Strategy Launch, Reveal Global Expansion Plans

WUHU, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 26, 2026, during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), the From Million To Annual Million Strategy Launch Event and OMODA 4 Rolling-off Ceremony was successfully held in China. Global partners, media guests, and user representatives gathered at the venue to witness the brand's new strategy unveiling and several key initiatives. The event officially unveiled the 2027 "From Million To Annual Million" Strategy, simultaneously announcing three core pillars: the technology foundation, product matrix, and global operations. This marks OMODA & JAECOO's transition from setting an industry record of cumulative sales exceeding one million units over three years to full-speed pursuit of the 2027 annual sales target of one million units. Through a youth-oriented and globalized development path, the brand aims to bring new growth opportunities to the global automotive market. The event featured a wealth of highlights. In addition to the strategy launch, new vehicle roll-off, and strategic partnership signings, the program included a runway show by global owner representatives and a VPD technology demonstration, comprehensively showcasing the brand's vitality and overall strength.





Three Years of Breaking Through: Courage and Commitment Deliver the One Million Milestone

At the event, OMODA & JAECOO reviewed their three-year journey and market achievements. The brand has delivered rapid growth, entering 69 core markets and building 1,364 dealer showrooms. Averaging one new market every 16 days and one new store per day, it has become one of the fastest-expanding automotive brands globally. In highly regulated markets like Europe, the brand has entered 18 countries within two years, established over 500 sales outlets, and continues to achieve breakthroughs.



At the event, Mr. Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO International, delivered a keynote speech, sharing firsthand experiences and practical insights from the brand's three-year journey.





Looking back, OMODA & JAECOO's growth has not been smooth sailing. The brand has faced market challenges and lows, endured external skepticism and internal pressure, and even experienced moments of uncertainty. But giving up was never an option. Only by persevering could the brand gain greater strength and value. This resilience has enabled OMODA & JAECOO to deepen its focus on technology and products, ultimately achieving growth against the odds. The core driving force behind the brand's continuous breakthroughs? The courage to explore new frontiers and stay true to a differentiated positioning.



In user engagement, OMODA & JAECOO believes that only young people truly understand the travel aspirations and passion for life of their peers. That's why the brand sticks to a global co-creation model—users are involved in everything from naming and design to feature optimization. The OMODA 5 surpassed 10,000 units in sales within six months of launch, with global cumulative sales exceeding 400,000 units, making it a global leader in the A0-segment SUV market. Powered by the Super Hybrid System, the share of OMODA & JAECOO's new energy vehicles reached 65% by March 2026, climbing to the top of sales charts in key markets like the UK.



Notably, the event featured a runway show with 16 owner representatives from around the world. They took the stage with genuine confidence, showcasing the deep connection between the brand and its global users. At the same time, a live demonstration of VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology was conducted, offering an intelligent experience where the vehicle "Comes When Called and Leaves When Waved," supporting one-touch remote summoning and one-touch remote autonomous parking. On the large screens, VPD demonstrated stable and smooth performance in complex scenarios such as ultra-tight parking spaces and dead-end parking spots. Its efficiency and completion rate significantly outperformed experienced drivers—a clear display of OMODA & JAECOO's core competitiveness in intelligent driving R&D and product performance.



2027 From Million To Annual Million Strategy: Four Pathways to the Annual Goal

At the event, OMODA & JAECOO officially unveiled the 2027 From Million To Annual Million Strategy, driving the brand from scale-driven growth to value-driven growth, and from isolated breakthroughs to systematic competition. The new strategy centers on four core pathways: tribe insights, technology edge, global brand + local operations, and the light cavalry model. These are built on three pillars—technology foundation, product portfolio, and global operations—to create a complete system for achieving the annual sales target of one million units.



The OMODA 4 rolling-off ceremony brought the atmosphere to a climax. The OMODA 4 slowly drove out carrying four distinguished guests, including Riot Games senior representatives Christian Sponziello (EMEA Head of Commercial and Brand Partnerships) and Charlie Allen (EMEA Director of Commercial Partnerships & Business Development ). The game developers paused on stage to witness this important moment alongside the guests.





Moving forward, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to focus on young users, precisely targeting different tribes to create a full-category product matrix covering diverse scenarios. Global operations will follow a dual-drive model: deepening mature markets while expanding into emerging ones, with a goal of covering over 108 countries by 2027. The brand will also continue to strengthen its global partner ecosystem, leveraging a youth-oriented new media matrix and localized communication to truly deliver global brand + local operations and enhance its global influence.



This strategic event has charted a clear course for OMODA & JAECOO's future. Industry experts believe that with user co-creation, core technology, and global operations, OMODA & JAECOO is well-positioned to achieve continuous breakthroughs in the global mobility market, steadily reach its annual sales target of one million units, and further solidify its position as a young, global automotive brand.



About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

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