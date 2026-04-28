NNOX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NNOX) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On April 20, 2026, Nano-X announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, Nano-X reported a net loss of $33.4 million for the quarter, mainly due to a $17.5M charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. Nano-X also announced that CFO Ran Daniel would step down from that role on July 31, 2026. On this news, the price of Nano-X shares declined by $0.70 per share, or approximately 25%, from $2.85 per share on April 17, 2026 to close at $2.15 on April 20, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com