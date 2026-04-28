VERI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Veritone, Inc. (“Veritone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VERI) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On March 26, 2026, Veritone filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announcing preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 and revenue expectations between $18.1 and $30 million. The Company explained that the range in expected revenue was because it was “currently finalizing its accounting determination for certain revenue transactions under ASC 606.” On this news, the price of Veritone shares declined by $0.77 per share, or approximately 30%, from $2.61 per share on March 26, 2026 to close at $1.84 on March 27, 2026.

On April 14, 2026, Veritone disclosed in a filing with the SEC “that the Company’s previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon”, citing five categories of errors with a “collective impact . . . of reducing the company’s quarterly revenue $2.48 million (8.53%) to $26.63 million.” On this news, the price of Veritone shares declined by $0.19 per share, or approximately 8.3%, from $2.28 per share on April 14, 2026 to close at $2.09 on April 15, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Veritone securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com