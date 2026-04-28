Indigenous Fashion, Music and Business Leadership Take Center Stage at Ryan’s Roundup in Calgary on May 7

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Ryan’s Roundup will bring together Calgary’s business community for an evening centered on Indigenous culture, business, and leadership, creating space for meaningful connection, visibility, and conversation. More than 500 people attended last year’s event, with even greater attendance expected in 2026.





Indigenous culture, business, and leadership are essential conversations in today’s world. They play a critical role in how communities grow, how the economy evolves, and how we move forward in a more inclusive and thoughtful way.

“I started Ryan’s Roundup because I believe in the power of bringing people together. When you get the right people in the room, real conversations happen, relationships are built, and that is where momentum begins, especially around conversations as important as Indigenous business, culture, and leadership,” said Ryan Townend, CEO of WJ Agency. This month’s Ryan’s Roundup has been intentionally designed to create real space for understanding, connection, and shared experience.

The evening will feature a strong lineup of Indigenous talent and voices. Jaiden Riley, an Albertan Métis singer songwriter, will perform live on the main stage, bringing her prairie rooted, old soul storytelling sound to the event.

Jordan Baptiste, Partner and President at Creative Fire, will join as a special guest, offering a grounded perspective on Indigenous business, leadership, economic reconciliation, representation, and community impact. Rather than a scripted presentation, the focus is on creating space for an authentic conversation about where we are today and where we are going.

The event will also feature an Indigenous fashion showcase highlighting a new generation of designers whose work reflects culture, identity, and craftsmanship. Designers include Daanis Demeria, Taylor Bottle, Cieran Starlight, and Sienna Prince McPherson, each bringing forward collections that position them not only as designers, but as storytellers, culture carriers, and innovators shaping the future of Indigenous fashion.

Throughout the venue, Indigenous vendors will showcase and sell authentic, locally made goods. From art and fashion to unique products and local brands, attendees will have the opportunity to directly support Indigenous businesses and connect with the people behind them.

Ryan’s Roundup continues to position itself as more than a networking event. It is a platform that brings together business, culture, and community in a way that is both social and meaningful.

Tickets are free of charge to ensure accessibility and encourage broad participation across industries. Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members are encouraged to attend.

What:

Ryan’s Roundup Celebrating Indigenous Business, Culture and Leadership Networking Event

When:

Thursday, May 7, 2026

5:00 to 8:00 p.m. MDT

Where:

Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall

Calgary, AB

Register:

www.ryansroundup.com

Media are welcome to attend. Interview opportunities are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Ryan Townend

CEO, WJ Agency

403 770 4900

r.townend@williamjoseph.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f708823f-5c5a-4ec3-81c2-deaaaff8a773