Arch Capital Management Launches to Provide Flexible Working Capital, Factoring, and ABL Facilities





MIAMI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Capital Management (“Arch”), a new working capital and asset-based lending platform, today announced its official launch, expanding the team’s commitment to helping growth-oriented businesses access practical, flexible credit solutions. Built by the operators behind Cirrus Capital Partners, Arch was created to meet a growing need in the market: dependable revolving facilities that help companies convert assets, invoices, and purchase orders into usable liquidity.

Its parent, Cirrus Capital Partners, has established itself as a debt capital markets advisor for SMBs, scaleups, and lower-middle market companies, facilitating credit across SaaS, CPG, B2B services, construction, logistics, manufacturing, and other sectors. The Cirrus platform highlights more than $1.3 billion in successful transactions across its team and a broad network of 500+ credit investors. Arch represents a natural extension of that experience, shifting from advisory placement to a direct, relationship-driven capital solution for companies that need working capital they can actually use.

Arch will focus initially on accounts receivable financing, factoring facilities, and asset-based lending facilities for B2B businesses with commercial receivables or tangible operating assets. The firm is designed for companies that are growing, fulfilling larger orders, managing uneven cash conversion cycles, or seeking a more responsive alternative to conventional bank financing.

“Arch was built around a simple idea: strong businesses should not be held back by timing gaps between orders, invoices, collections, and inventory,” said Ryan Ridgway, Co-Founder of Arch Capital Management. “Through Cirrus, we have seen firsthand how many companies are fundamentally healthy but constrained by working capital. Arch gives us a platform to step in directly with structured, practical credit products that support growth without forcing founders or owners to give up equity.”

Unlike long-form term debt that may not match day-to-day operating needs, Arch’s revolving facilities are intended to scale alongside collateral and business activity. By advancing against eligible receivables and other business assets, Arch seeks to help companies reduce cash flow friction, fund fulfillment, manage seasonality, and pursue new customer demand with greater confidence.

The launch comes as founders, operators, and finance leaders continue to evaluate alternatives to dilution, rigid bank underwriting, and fragmented private credit options. Arch aims to bring a more thoughtful and commercially fluent approach to factoring and ABL facilities, combining credit discipline with an operator-first understanding of how growing businesses actually move cash through their supply chains.

“From potential, to growth. Together.” will serve as Arch’s guiding philosophy. The firm intends to work closely with borrowers, referral partners, and institutional capital relationships to design financing structures that are clear, scalable, and aligned with real business objectives.

Arch Capital Management is now actively reviewing opportunities across business services, consumer products, food and beverage, logistics, wholesale, manufacturing, construction, staffing, and other B2B sectors where working capital, invoice factoring, factoring facilities, and asset-based lending can create meaningful operating leverage.

About Arch Capital Management

Arch Capital Management is a working capital and asset-based lending platform providing flexible credit solutions to growing B2B companies. Arch focuses on accounts receivable financing, invoice factoring, and ABL facilities designed to help companies manage cash flow, fund growth, and convert business assets into scalable liquidity. Website: https://arch.inc

About Cirrus Capital Partners

Cirrus Capital Partners is a debt capital markets advisor helping companies access non-dilutive capital across a broad range of industries and financing products. Through a tech-enabled platform and extensive credit investor network, Cirrus supports founders, operators, and finance teams seeking tailored capital solutions with speed, clarity, and optionality.

Website: https://www.cirruscap.com/

Contact

Co-Founder, Managing Partner

Ryan Ridgway

Arch Capital Management d/b/a Arch

info@arch.inc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec57d467-5616-4019-acb4-1d27e3bbefec.