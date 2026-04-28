Florida Physician Specialists Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

By: Murphy Law Firm

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Florida Physician Specialists. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

Recently, Florida Physician Specialists became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Florida Physician Specialists determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files between November 27, 2025, and November 29, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license numbers

Financial account information

Credit/debit card information

Medical treatment information

Health insurance information



If you received notice of the Florida Physician Specialists data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to seek compensation on behalf of individuals impacted by the Florida Physician Specialists data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may now be in the hands of cybercriminals who can post the data on the dark web or exploit it to commit identity theft and fraud.

To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

abm@murphylegalfirm.com