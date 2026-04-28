REGENCELL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Regencell (RGC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Regencell securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (“Regencell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RGC) in The United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Regencell securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 23, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Regencell’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company’s ordinary shares exposed Regencell’s investors to significant financial risk; and (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Regencell shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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