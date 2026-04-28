The World’s First Parking Hack for Young People! OMODA&JAECOO VPD Technology Makes Its Global Debut

WUHU, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the OMODA&JAECOO From million to Annual Million Strategy Launch & OMODA4 Offline Ceremony, the world’s first "parking hack" for young people – VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology – made its global debut on April 26.

Parking is often the most frustrating part of a young person’s daily commute: circling endlessly in a mall garage, hunting for your car after a music festival, or braving scorching sun or pouring rain just to retrieve your vehicle. Now, this challenge has met its true "game guide."

Just like a powerful hack in a video game that lets you breeze through difficult levels, VPD gives users two core superpowers: "Leave When Waved" and "Come When Called." With "Leave When Waved," users get out and walk away, and the vehicle automatically finds a parking spot and parks precisely. With "Come When Called," users summon the vehicle with a single tap, and it autonomously drives out of its parking space and arrives at the designated pickup point. From now on, parking no longer needs to be a difficult level in your travel game.





VPD Rainy-Day Scenario Theater Showcases All-Season Smart Parking

To give guests an immersive feel for VPD’s warmth and capability, a special rainy-day experiential theater was set up at the launch event. The stage vividly recreated the everyday pain point of young people struggling to retrieve their cars in a downpour: heavy rain pouring down, and the user simply issues a command via the mobile app. The vehicle, unaffected by the rainy conditions, smoothly and autonomously drives onto the stage, demonstrating the complete process – remote summoning, and autonomous parking – without any human intervention. After the demonstration, the vehicle autonomously leaves the stage and precisely returns to its original position. This detailed, empathetic scenario left guests truly feeling: no more rushing through the rain to find your car; with a simple tap on your phone, your car arrives as promised, bringing a sense of ease. VPD is never about cold technical specs; it’s a relaxed, tech-empowered lifestyle for young people.





From Desert to Rainforest: VPD Brings Ease to Young Drivers Everywhere

VPD was not born as a lab trick; it is precisely targeted at the extreme environments and user pain points of different global markets. OMODA&JAECOO models equipped with VPD functionality are expected to launch first in the Middle East in August 2026, followed by Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand and Indonesia.

In the Middle East, where summer surface temperatures often exceed 50°C, the "Come When Called" feature allows users to wait for their vehicle in a cool, indoor environment, avoiding exposure to the scorching sun. In rain-prone Southeast Asia, "Leave When Waved" lets users alight at sheltered spots such as mall entrances while the vehicle finds a parking space on its own—no more dashing through the rain. Furthermore, for the notoriously narrow underground parking spaces in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the complex, narrow roads and scarce standard parking spots in older districts of Thailand and Indonesia, VPD's extreme parking capability turns "dare not park" into a thing of the past. Whether in the desert or the rainforest, VPD makes parking a non-issue.





The global debut of VPD technology represents a major milestone in OMODA & JAECOO's global smart strategy and its commitment to a young-driven lifestyle. The brand continues to place the needs of young users worldwide at its core, accelerating the development of cutting-edge intelligent driving technologies and their rollout in overseas markets, while constantly pushing the boundaries of smart mobility.

This philosophy is deeply aligned with the brand's vision to "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People." This VPD debut took place during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), where OMODA & JAECOO showcased a series of new technologies and products. From the VPD parking hack to the AiMOGA Robotics, OMODA & JAECOO is extending cutting-edge technology from mobility into broader lifestyle scenarios, continuously creating a "tech-powered," relaxed lifestyle for young people around the world.

*Note: VPD is a driver-assist feature. It is intended for use only in enclosed parking lots and is strictly prohibited on public roads. While using this feature, please remain continuously aware of your surroundings and be ready to take over control of the vehicle when necessary.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Contact information:

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

City: Wu Hu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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