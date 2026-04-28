ZenithBlox and My Blockchain Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. Complete Technical Integration to Enable Programmable Cross-Border Trade

Toronto, Canada, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenithBlox Inc. and My Blockchain Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. (MBISB), the entity behind Malaysia's national blockchain initiative, today announced the successful completion of a full technical integration between Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI) and ZenithBlox's Compliance-Orchestrated Blockchain Infrastructure (COBI) platform.





This milestone establishes a unified, programmable execution layer for digital trade across the Malaysia-Singapore corridor and broader ASEAN flows - enabling compliant, automated cross-border workflows at sovereign scale. The combined architecture moves beyond document digitisation toward policy-enforced execution, ensuring that regulatory governance and blockchain settlement operate as a single unified system. The integrated capability includes:

Real-time execution of electronic Bills of Lading (eBL) - legally anchored via TradeTrust-aligned dematerialisation

legally anchored via TradeTrust-aligned dematerialisation Automated customs pre-validation - compliance evaluated before settlement, not after

compliance evaluated before settlement, not after Policy-controlled cross-border settlement - deterministic enforcement across institutional and sovereign rails

By resolving the last-mile integration barrier between national infrastructure and institutional systems, the integration positions Malaysia's digital trade corridor for production-grade deployment.



FROM DATA EXCHANGE TO EXECUTABLE VALUE



Traditional digital trade platforms focus on document exchange and post-execution compliance. The ZenithBlox-MBI integration moves beyond document digitisation toward programmable, policy-enforced execution - where regulatory rules are evaluated prior to blockchain settlement, enabling deterministic compliance rather than forensic audit.

"This integration delivers on MBI's mandate to make Malaysia's national blockchain infrastructure a genuine enabler of cross-border commerce. By connecting our platform with ZenithBlox's orchestration engine, we are giving financial institutions, carriers, and customs authorities in this corridor the trusted, automated rails they need to compete in a digital-first trade environment."



- Azhar Abu Talib, Chief Executive Officer, My Blockchain Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd.



"The completion of this integration marks a pivotal step in building ASEAN's programmable trade infrastructure. Digital trade cannot stop at data exchange - it must enable automated, compliant execution of value across jurisdictions. By integrating with Malaysia's national backbone, we are demonstrating that regulatory governance and blockchain execution can operate as one unified system."



- Dr. Fodé Touré, Founder & CEO, ZenithBlox



"This integration provides the programmable rails the regional trade ecosystem has been missing. By synchronising MBISB's national infrastructure with ZenithBlox's orchestration and compliance engine, banks, carriers, and customs authorities can trigger automated trade outcomes based on trusted, real-time data - eliminating friction in cross-border commerce."



- Ashwin Safaya, Chief Business Development Officer - APAC, ZenithBlox



TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE



The integration connects MBI's national blockchain infrastructure to two core ZenithBlox components:

Universal Adapters - Secure Web2 ↔ Web3 interoperability across SWIFT, ERP, and logistics systems, enabling seamless connectivity between MBI's national infrastructure and institutional platforms

Secure Web2 ↔ Web3 interoperability across SWIFT, ERP, and logistics systems, enabling seamless connectivity between MBI's national infrastructure and institutional platforms FrontierBlox Engine - Pre-execution policy enforcement and real-time compliance evaluation; binary allow/deny decision before any value moves, ensuring deterministic compliance across the corridor

OPERATIONALISATION PHASE



With the technical integration complete, ZenithBlox and MBISB are now moving to operationalise priority use cases across regional trade corridors, beginning with Malaysia-Singapore. The first wave includes TradeTrust-aligned eBL tokenisation, automated customs reporting workflows, and regulated stablecoin settlement corridors. This phase transitions from architectural validation to production deployment across financial institutions, ports, logistics operators, and regulatory stakeholders.



ABOUT ZENITHBLOX



ZenithBlox is a compliance-first blockchain orchestration platform built for regulated institutions - providing the control plane for digital trade finance, cross-border settlement, and regulated value movement. Through its COBI architecture - comprising Universal Adapters, BloxBlueprint, the BPSC Compiler, and the FrontierBlox Engine - ZenithBlox enables pre-execution governance, seamless Web2-Web3 integration, and deterministic regulatory enforcement across blockchain environments. The MBISB integration is powered by ZenithBlox's Universal Adapters and FrontierBlox Engine.



ZenithBlox is a TradeTrust-Ready Partner of IMDA Singapore, supporting electronic Bill of Lading execution and TradeTrust-aligned trade documentation workflows across ASEAN corridors. As a Circle Alliance Partner, ZenithBlox operates a library of USDC connectors that bring regulated stablecoin settlement into institutional trade finance flows, linking document execution, compliance evaluation, and value transfer within a single governed workflow. ZenithBlox holds a signed national partnership with My Blockchain Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia, with additional ecosystem engagements across Singapore, Japan, and Australia.



www.zenithblox.network



ABOUT MY BLOCKCHAIN INFRASTRUCTURE SDN. BHD. (MBISB)



My Blockchain Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd. (MBISB) is the entity behind Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure initiative, providing the sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure, interoperability frameworks, and regulatory alignment that underpin Malaysia's digital economy transformation. MBISB works closely with regulators, government bodies, and the private sector to deploy blockchain-driven solutions across priority verticals including digital identity, trade, finance, and e-Government.



MEDIA CONTACT

ZenithBlox Inc.

Ashwin Safaya, Chief Business Development Officer - APAC

ashwin@zenithblox.network

www.zenithblox.network



