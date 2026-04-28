Rapid Nutrition PLC Announces FY2025 Results and 2026 Strategic Outlook

LONDON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech company focused on evidence-based nutrition solutions, today announces its audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, together with an update on trading and its strategic outlook for 2026. The FY2025 Annual Report is available on the Company’s website.

FY2025 – Strategic Reset and Platform Establishment

The 2025 financial year represented a deliberate strategic reset, during which management prioritised strengthening the Group’s capital structure, simplifying legacy financing arrangements, and establishing the operational foundations required to support scalable growth.

During the period, the Company executed a number of key initiatives, including:

Securing cornerstone funding to strengthen the balance sheet

Streamlining elements of its capital structure, including the accelerated resolution of legacy convertible financing arrangements

Consolidating its supply chain and inventory positioning, including transitioning manufacturing activities back to Australia to enhance quality control and support its flagship brands

Advancing its HealthTech platform and multi-channel distribution model

Continuing the development of its core brands, including SystemLS and Azurene



These actions were undertaken to position the Company for sustainable growth. While supply chain consolidation and inventory realignment resulted in a short-term impact on revenue, this reflects the Company’s deliberate prioritisation of restructuring and platform development over near-term sales activity, and was critical in establishing a more robust and scalable operating platform.

The Board believes these measures have strengthened operational control, product quality and the Company’s ability to scale as a trusted provider of evidence-based nutrition solutions globally. These initiatives are expected to support revenue growth as they begin to flow through to topline performance in 2026.

Positioned for Execution

The Company exits FY2025 with a strengthened balance sheet, a more scalable operational structure and a clear strategic roadmap.

The business has continued to operate in the normal course throughout this period and has progressed its key initiatives in line with prior market updates.

2026 – Execution and Growth

The Company has entered 2026 with a clear focus on disciplined execution.

As part of this strategy, the Company has recently announced it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of established health and wellness retail locations in Australia, forming the basis of its flagship domestic operating platform.

This initiative:

Establishes a direct-to-consumer retail presence alongside existing digital channels

Enhances brand visibility and control across the SystemLS and Azurene product ecosystems

Strengthens supplier relationships within the Australian market

Provides incremental revenue streams and real-time consumer insights

The acquisition represents a key step in the Company’s multi-channel distribution strategy and reflects a continued, considered approach to capital allocation. Completion of this initiative is expected imminently, with further updates to follow.

Outlook

The Company continues to execute against the priorities outlined in its recent strategic update. The Board believes the Company is now better positioned for 2026, with a clear pathway to revenue growth supported by:

Integration of its retail platform

Expansion of digital and subscription-based channels

Ongoing international development

Continued advancement of its HealthTech platform

These initiatives are expected to contribute progressively to trading performance throughout the year, supporting a return to growth following the strategic reset undertaken in FY2025.

Comment from Executive Director

Simon St Ledger, Executive Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

“2025 marked a deliberate reset for the business, with a clear focus on strengthening our foundations and positioning the Company for scalable growth.

As we move through 2026, our priority is execution. We are encouraged by the progress made to date and believe the steps taken over the past 12 months are positioning the business for more consistent growth.

We look forward to updating shareholders on our near-term H1 performance in the coming months, which we expect will begin to reflect this progress.”

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.