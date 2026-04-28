CORE Soft Tissue Therapy Reports Full Booking Capacity in First Year as Referral Growth Supports South London Expansion





Photo courtesy of CORE Soft Tissue Therapy

LONDON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORE Soft Tissue Therapy reports that its East Dulwich clinic reached full booking capacity within its first year of operation, with growth driven primarily by client referrals and repeat bookings with independent therapists practicing from the clinic.

Opened in September 2024, CORE Soft Tissue Therapy operates as a professional clinic environment used by self-employed therapists in East Dulwich, SE22. The business said its first-year performance reflects growing local demand for assessment-led soft tissue therapy and rehabilitation-focused treatment in South London.

Therapists working from the clinic provide services to a wide range of clients, including office workers managing chronic tension, athletes seeking injury rehabilitation, and individuals addressing longer-term musculoskeletal issues. According to the company, practitioners using the clinic are expected to hold relevant qualifications for the treatments they offer, with many also holding sports massage credentials and incorporating assessment, manual therapy, and corrective movement strategies into their work.

CORE Soft Tissue Therapy said the model was developed to support higher professional standards in a sector often associated more closely with relaxation services than structured rehabilitation. The clinic reported that its referral network has expanded beyond Dulwich into nearby areas, including Peckham, Herne Hill, Forest Hill, and Sydenham.

The company said its growth comes amid broader expansion in the UK wellness sector, where consumers are increasingly seeking evidence-based, non-pharmacological options for pain management and physical wellbeing. Research cited by the British Pain Society estimates that 28 million adults in the UK experience chronic pain, while broader wellness market data continues to show rising demand for personalised physical health services.

Rather than operating as a single-practitioner treatment business, CORE Soft Tissue Therapy provides a shared clinic setting for independent therapists, who maintain full responsibility for their own treatment plans, clinical decisions, and client care. According to the company, this structure allows practitioners to work autonomously while operating in an environment designed around professional standards, client education, and outcome-focused care.

CORE Soft Tissue Therapy said therapists working from the clinic commonly carry out detailed initial assessments, develop individualised treatment plans, integrate manual therapy with movement-based strategies, and monitor client progress over time. The company said this approach has contributed to strong client retention and referral-led growth without substantial reliance on traditional advertising.

Looking ahead, CORE Soft Tissue Therapy said it is targeting further growth through partnerships with gyms, wellness studios, and sports clubs across South London. The company also said it is exploring future locations and expanded service offerings while maintaining its current clinic model for independent practitioners.

The company said its long-term goal is to support a more structured and professionally recognised approach to soft tissue therapy within local communities and the wider wellness sector.

*Spokesperson/Contact Name: Sam Hoban

*Placeline: United Kingdom

*Name of Company/Organization: CORE Soft Tissue Therapy

*Website: http://www.coredulwich.co.uk

*Email Address: relax@coredulwich.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a912b611-1763-46de-86d8-45c89f277f29