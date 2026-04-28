SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its factsheet for the first quarter of 2026

Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SUTNTIB AB Tewox (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company’s financial indicators and key events as at 31 March 2026.
2026 Q1 KEY EVENTS
- Acquisition of an operational retail park (opened in 2023) in Konin, Poland, has been completed. The property has a total leasable area of approximately 5,440 sqm. The acquisition was financed by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb). The retail park is situated in the central part of Konin, integrated with the train station in a high-traffic zone. The property has strong tenants such as Biedronka, Pepco, Rossmann, TEDi, and others.
- Construction of a grocery store in Vilnius, located at Burbiškių str. 31, has been completed. Total investment in the project amounts to nearly EUR 5 million. The property is leased on a long-term basis to the supermarket chain Iki. The total leasable area is approximately 1,780 sqm.
- Construction of two new grocery stores in Vilnius and Pabradė has started. Both stores, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2,100 sqm each, will be leased to the supermarket chain Iki. Openings are planned for the second half of 2026. Total investments are projected to reach approximately EUR 6 million for the Vilnius project and EUR 5 million for the Pabradė project.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt
https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/
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