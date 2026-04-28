Anmrex Exchange Launches Next Generation Security Framework, Elevating Institutionalization Level of Crypto Market

DENVER, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Anmrex Exchange announced the comprehensive deployment of a new-generation platform security framework, responding with higher standards to the demand of the crypto industry for "institutionalized security capabilities" amid intensified global regulation, upgraded user demographics, and accelerated institutional participation. This upgrade is regarded as the most structural security evolution since the platforms establishment, propelling Anmrex into a new phase in terms of defense-in-depth security, anti-attack capabilities, automated risk governance, and account protection.





The launch of this framework is closely related to the recent increase in security pressures in the global market. According to the latest tracking data from TRM Labs and Chainalysis, losses in the crypto sector in 2024 due to attacks and account breaches increased by over 18% year-on-year, with social engineering and multi-point attacks becoming the primary risk sources for trading platforms. The expansion of institutional trading volume has further amplified the requirements for the robustness of platform infrastructure. Against this backdrop, Anmrex views this upgrade as "a systematic action that must be completed ahead of schedule."

The upgraded security framework covers four main aspects: transaction chain, asset custody, account verification, and behavior analysis. Core changes include stricter key management processes, multi-node authorization mechanisms, attack surface reduction strategies, enhanced access verification procedures, and behavior anomaly analysis models. Platform insiders revealed that the new architecture, in stress tests, can reduce the response latency of critical systems by approximately 27% under high-concurrency attack scenarios and significantly improve the identification efficiency of potential attack vectors. Multiple mechanisms have passed reviews by external security agencies and are integrated with continuous monitoring systems to ensure automatic triggering of protective actions when risks escalate.

The Chief Security Officer of Anmrex emphasized that as the market matures, security is no longer a technical "add-on" but a cornerstone of market stability. He noted that the structured upgrades of the platform aim to replace trust assumptions with clear, verifiable reliability, marking the start of a three-year security roadmap.

Industry analysts suggest that the competitive landscape for exchanges is shifting toward "verifiable, traceable, and sustainable" security and compliance. This upgrade aligns Anmrex with global regulatory expectations, positioning it as an institutional-grade venue. Moving forward, the exchange plans to automate risk governance, refine identity verification, and expand its asset custody system, while providing regular security disclosures to maintain global standards.

Media Contact

Company: Anmrex Digital Currency Ltd

Contact Person: Encik Irfan

Email: support@anmrex.org

Website: https://www.anmrex.org/

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