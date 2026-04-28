Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 20 to April 24, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from April 20 to April 24, 2026

Puteaux, April 28, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 20 to April 24, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/20/2026 FR0012435121 15,219 26.9192 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/20/2026 FR0012435121 78,140 26.9150 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/20/2026 FR0012435121 15,084 26.9095 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/20/2026 FR0012435121 100,795 26.9123 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/21/2026 FR0012435121 14,849 26.8147 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/21/2026 FR0012435121 77,310 26.8015 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/21/2026 FR0012435121 15,092 26.8066 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/21/2026 FR0012435121 100,330 26.8041 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/22/2026 FR0012435121 14,845 26.3975 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/22/2026 FR0012435121 75,790 26.3937 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/22/2026 FR0012435121 15,047 26.3935 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/22/2026 FR0012435121 93,682 26.3919 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/23/2026 FR0012435121 14,899 26.1378 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/23/2026 FR0012435121 74,389 26.1421 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/23/2026 FR0012435121 15,010 26.1426 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/23/2026 FR0012435121 92,685 26.1372 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/24/2026 FR0012435121 15,270 25.9578 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/24/2026 FR0012435121 75,210 25.9571 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/24/2026 FR0012435121 15,045 25.9630 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/24/2026 FR0012435121 94,189 25.9551 XPAR Total 1,012,880 26.4495



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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