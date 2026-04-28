Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 20 to April 24, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from April 20 to April 24, 2026

Puteaux, April 28, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 20 to April 24, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/20/2026FR001243512115,21926.9192AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/20/2026FR001243512178,14026.9150CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/20/2026FR001243512115,08426.9095TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/20/2026FR0012435121100,79526.9123XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/21/2026FR001243512114,84926.8147AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/21/2026FR001243512177,31026.8015CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/21/2026FR001243512115,09226.8066TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/21/2026FR0012435121100,33026.8041XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/22/2026FR001243512114,84526.3975AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/22/2026FR001243512175,79026.3937CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/22/2026FR001243512115,04726.3935TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/22/2026FR001243512193,68226.3919XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/23/2026FR001243512114,89926.1378AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/23/2026FR001243512174,38926.1421CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/23/2026FR001243512115,01026.1426TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/23/2026FR001243512192,68526.1372XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/24/2026FR001243512115,27025.9578AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/24/2026FR001243512175,21025.9571CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/24/2026FR001243512115,04525.9630TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49204/24/2026FR001243512194,18925.9551XPAR
 Total1,012,88026.4495 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 20 to April 24, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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