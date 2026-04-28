Directed Technologies Expands Global Connected Vehicle Platform into Africa through Strategic Partnership with 3Gen Products

MELBOURNE, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Directed Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with 3Gen Products to extend its global, OEM-aligned connected vehicle platform into Africa, unlocking a scalable, standardised approach to connected transport across one of the world’s fastest-growing mobility markets.

This expansion marks a significant step in Directed’s global platform strategy, enabling automotive OEMs and enterprise fleets to deploy a consistent, integrated connected vehicle ecosystem across regions, spanning in-vehicle systems, connectivity, and cloud-based intelligence.

Headquartered in South Africa, 3Gen will serve as Directed’s regional execution partner, leading deployment, integration, and lifecycle support across the continent. The partnership combines Directed’s global technology platform with 3Gen’s deep local expertise, enabling customers to scale with confidence in complex and diverse operating environments.

Across Africa, OEMs and fleet operators face a common challenge: fragmented systems, inconsistent infrastructure, and limited visibility across vehicles, regions, and operations. These constraints make it difficult to standardise deployments, integrate data, and unlock the full value of connected vehicle technology.

Directed Technologies addresses this challenge through a unified platform approach bringing together embedded in-vehicle systems, advanced telematics and IoT hardware, regional connectivity orchestration, and the e.things data platform into a single operating environment.

This enables customers to standardise connected vehicle deployments across multiple countries, seamlessly integrate vehicle, driver, and operational data into their core business systems, reduce complexity across hardware, connectivity and software layers, and scale both OEM and fleet programs with a consistent, future-ready architecture.

“This is not just about entering a new market, it’s about extending a global standard for connected vehicle technology,” said Mark Whitmore, Senior Vice President Sales and Customer Growth at Directed Technologies. “Together with 3Gen, we are enabling OEMs and enterprise fleets to deploy a single, OEM-aligned platform across Africa, removing fragmentation and unlocking real-time operational intelligence at scale.”

“We see enormous opportunity to transform how fleets and OEMs operate across Africa,” said Lesego Modingoane, Director at 3Gen Products. “By combining Directed’s global platform with our local market expertise, we can deliver a connected vehicle solution that is both globally consistent and locally optimised.”

The partnership reinforces Directed Technologies’ strategy of expanding through high-capability regional partners, while maintaining a consistent platform architecture across all markets.

With deployments spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, and now Africa, Directed continues to establish itself as a global provider of connected vehicle, IoT, and data-driven transport solutions, enabling customers to move from fragmented systems to a unified, scalable digital ecosystem.

About Directed Technologies

Directed Technologies is a global connected vehicle and IoT technology company, delivering OEM-grade solutions that integrate hardware, software, and data into a single platform.

Its e.things platform acts as the control layer for connected mobility—powering embedded OEM programs (e.things Auto), fleet operations (e.things Fleet), and an open ecosystem of API-driven applications (e.things Marketplace).

Directed’s solutions are deployed across more than 5,000 fleets globally and support leading automotive manufacturers and transport operators. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company operates across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

Learn more at: www.directedtechnologies.com.au

About 3Gen Products

3Gen Products is a South Africa-based technology partner specialising in connected vehicle deployment, integration, and support across the African market.

With deep expertise in local automotive and fleet environments, 3Gen enables global platforms to be successfully implemented in complex, multi-country operating conditions.

Learn more at: www.3gensa.co.za