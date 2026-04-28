Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 April 2026

Proposals by Turret Oy Ab to the Annual General Meeting of Digitalist Group Plc

Turret Oy Ab, the largest shareholder of Digitalist Group Plc ("Company"), whose aggregate holding of the Company's shares and votes is approximately 48.55 per cent, proposes to the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 28 April 2026 that:

five (5) ordinary members shall be elected to the Board of Directors of the Company; and

the following current members of the Board of Directors shall be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors of the Company: Andreas Rosenlew, Esa Matikainen, Peter Eriksson, Johan Almquist and Magnus Wetter.

The proposal has been influenced in particular by the current needs of the Company's business operations, the competence of the members, the Company's stage of development and ownership structure. For the above-mentioned reasons, the proposed composition of the Board of Directors would not comply with Recommendation 8 of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 currently in force, concerning the balanced representation of genders, according to which women and men shall be represented on the Board of Directors in a balanced manner by 30 June 2026. Turret Oy Ab considers that the composition it has identified and proposed meets the key competence and independence requirements for the implementation of the Company's strategy. Turret Oy Ab regards the balanced representation of genders as an important objective and will continue to take active measures to ensure that the gender distribution of the Board of Directors in future proposals would comply with the recommendation of the Corporate Governance Code as soon as possible.

Further personal details and the independence assessment of the persons proposed as members of the Board of Directors are available on the Company's website at https://investor.digitalistgroup.com/investor/governance/board-of-directors.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

More info on:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg

tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com





Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen,

tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com







Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global



