Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich (excluding Raiffeisen Bank International) Selects nCino to Modernise Corporate Lending Across Its Nationwide Network

LONDON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic banking, today announced that Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich has selected nCino as its unified corporate lending platform. The group is a landmark institution for nCino in the DACH region and a key example of the cooperative banking model nCino employs for thousands of US credit unions in Europe.

Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich is one of Europe’s largest and most complex examples of this cooperative business model, with 8 regional Raiffeisenlandesbanken serving as central financing institutions for approximately 270 local Raiffeisenbanken across the country. This tiered, member-owned banking system has served Austrian communities at scale for more than a century.

A cornerstone institution with this much scale and complexity requires a platform that can keep pace as its community's needs evolve. Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich selected nCino as the foundation for that evolution, and the nCino Platform will support the complete corporate lending lifecycle from initial application through final disbursement, spanning products including current account credit, term loans and limits for contingent business.

“Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich is aware of its responsibility towards society and provides strong momentum for the promotion of the regional economy. Raiffeisen focuses on long-term customer relationships, which are always built on trust — trust between our eight Raiffeisenlandesbanken, our local Raiffeisenbanken and the communities they serve,” said Reinhard Schwendtbauer, Chairman of the Raiffeisen Kooperationsgenossenschaft – a nationwide association that was built to enhance the cooperation and strategic development among all Austrian Raiffeisen institutions. “nCino gives us the modern foundation to honor the trust of our customers and our responsibility towards them – with a platform designed specifically for how we work.”

nCino brings to this partnership a depth of experience that few technology providers can match in the European cooperative banking space. The Company works with thousands of credit unions across the United States — institutions that, like Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich, are built on a member-owned model and a commitment to community. That institutional knowledge translates directly into how nCino approaches complex, tiered networks like Raiffeisen's.

"That institutional knowledge is already opening doors across Europe. In the DACH region, Raiffeisenbankengruppe Oesterreich is a powerful example of what's possible when a traditional cooperative banking institution decides to modernise at scale,” added Joaquin de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino. “They bring a century of community banking expertise to this partnership and nCino brings the platform and the cooperative banking experience to help them take it further. We look forward to working alongside their team to bring a new standard of efficiency and innovation to corporate lending across Austria.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide — including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally — nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Raiffeisen Banking Group Austria (excluding Raiffeisen Bank International)

Raiffeisen, as the largest corporate banking group in the country, is one of the leading players in Austria’s economy. The Raiffeisen Banking Group stands for regional roots, cooperative values, and a comprehensive range of financial services. It combines security, innovation, and customer proximity, and is excellently positioned both regionally and internationally. On a regional level, around 270 independent Raiffeisenbanken operate, while the eight Raiffeisenlandesbanken form the top tier at the federal state level, supporting local banks with regulatory requirements and serving as contact partners for institutional and large clients.

Media Contact Riley Keyzer Jutta Oberweger press@ncino.com presse@rlbooe.at

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