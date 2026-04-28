Quadient and Solix Strengthen SaaS Communications Lifecycle with Expansion of Advanced Enterprise Archiving

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that together with its partner Solix Technologies, it is expanding the availability of Quadient Inspire Digital Vault, a secure cloud-native archiving and retrieval solution for storing, managing and retrieving high-volume customer communications and enterprise records. First successfully launched in Europe and APAC in September 2024, Inspire Digital Vault is now available in North America and South America.

Customer communications teams face rapidly growing volumes of content, increasing regulatory scrutiny and high expectations for fast, accurate access to communication records. Yet in many enterprises, communication history is scattered across platforms, portals, file shares, email systems and legacy archives that are siloed, aging, costly to maintain, difficult to retrieve and reliant on manual processes.

Paired with Quadient Inspire, Quadient’s industry-leading customer communications management (CCM) solution, Inspire Digital Vault supports a seamless SaaS communications lifecycle, from design and composition to omnichannel delivery, and now governed enterprise archiving and retrieval. Inspire Digital Vault is powered by Solix Technologies, a global leader in enterprise data management and information lifecycle governance.

“With Inspire Digital Vault now globally available, Quadient and Solix together are enabling organizations to modernize their archive infrastructure, reduce operational risk and meet rising expectations for secure, highly personalized, automated customer communications,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, senior vice president for Digital Product, Quadient. “This expansion underscores our commitment to building a unified cloud platform that supports every stage of the customer communications lifecycle.”

With Solix and Quadient technology working together, Inspire Digital Vault replaces outdated, limited on‑premise archives with a modern solution built with end-to-end encryption for security and compliance, audit trails and versioning, and elastic multi-tenant SaaS for enterprise-ready scalability and performance.



“Customer communications are now a governed data asset, not just a delivery function,” said Mark Lee, chief product officer, Solix Technologies. “Together with Quadient, we are helping enterprises unify fragmented communication records into a secure, compliant, cloud-native archive built for scale, audit readiness and long-term value. Inspire Digital Vault brings the communications lifecycle and data lifecycle together in a way that reduces risk while unlocking new opportunities for insight and efficiency.”

Quadient holds the No. 1 global market share in CCM and is a leading provider of human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. For more information, visit www.quadient.com.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From customer communications and financial automation to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

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