Castle Rock Hormone Health Announces National Franchise Launch with Franchise Sidekick Amid Growing Demand for Longevity Medicine





Image courtesy Castle Rock Hormone Health

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Rock Hormone Health announced the launch of a national franchise program in partnership with Franchise Sidekick, as the company expands its cash-pay hormone optimization, medically guided weight management, Peptide therapies and proactive longevity services across the United States in 2026.

The initiative comes as interest in longevity medicine, concierge care, and proactive health services continues to grow. Castle Rock Hormone Health says it plans to open between 100 and 250 new clinics next year as part of a broader strategy to build a network of up to 1,500 locations over the next five years.

Castle Rock Hormone Health operates a membership-based healthcare model focused on hormone replacement and optimization for men and women, including support related to peri- and post-menopausal care and low testosterone management. According to the company, its recurring revenue structure is designed to support revenue visibility, reduce volatility, and create scalable unit economics for clinic operators.

The company says its cash-pay framework is intended to reduce administrative complexity, provide clearer pricing for patients, and support faster revenue recognition at the clinic level. Castle Rock Hormone Health also reports serving thousands of patients each month and says it has treated more than 10,000 patients across the East Coast, Midwest, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Castle Rock Hormone Health says its clinic model emphasizes concierge-style care, ongoing laboratory monitoring, and physician-guided programs that may include peptides, IV therapies, and weight management protocols under the direction of Dr. Lee Moorer, Castle Rock Hormone Health Co-Founder and CMO. The company positions this structure as a foundation for long-term patient engagement and recurring membership revenue.

“Predictable recurring revenue models allow operators to plan effectively while maintaining focus on patient outcomes. We believe proactive health represents one of the most compelling opportunities in modern healthcare delivery,” said Christopher Stolzman, CEO of Castle Rock Hormone Health.

The national rollout is supported by Franchise Sidekick, whose extensive national advisor network helps identify and qualify high-caliber franchise candidates, working in alignment with Castle Rock Hormone Health to implement a structured franchise development and expansion strategy. The company says the partnership is intended to support operators entering the longevity medicine and preventative health segment through a model centered on personalized, cash-pay care.

“Healthcare concepts with recurring revenue characteristics continue to attract experienced franchise investors seeking long-term growth opportunities,” said Tyler Altenhofen, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder of Franchise Sidekick.

Castle Rock Hormone Health reports approximately 25% year-over-year revenue growth and says it expects continued momentum in 2026 as the franchise network expands. The company views the launch as part of a broader effort to extend access to personalized and proactive health services nationwide.

About

Castle Rock Hormone Health is a hormone optimization and replacement franchise serving men and women across multiple U.S. regions, including the East Coast, Midwest, and Rocky Mountain markets. The company provides hormone optimization therapy, medically guided weight loss programs, peptide protocols, IV therapies, and related services designed to support longevity, metabolic health, and overall performance optimization. Rather than focusing solely on correcting hormone imbalances, Castle Rock Hormone Health utilizes a data-driven approach to help patients improve energy, body composition, cognitive clarity, and long-term wellness. To date, the platform has supported a growing national patient base of more than 10,000 individuals.

Contact

Contact Name: Carlos Conde

Company Name: Castle Rock Hormone Health

Contact Email: carlos@crhormonehealth.com

Website: http://www.CRhormonehealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ec3aa2c-1086-45fa-a0d7-44365c41c348