Holivita Launches a New Platform, Offering a Human-Centric Blueprint for Health Through AI and Your DNA





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holivita, a forward-thinking med-tech company, announces the launch of its platform designed to support everyday health and self-care.

“Health should no longer begin with symptoms,” said Dr. Dmitry Chebanov, Holivita’s scientific lead. “Our goal is to move from treating illness to predicting and preventing it — empowering people to truly understand how their bodies work.”

By combining AI guidance, personal health data, and insights from genetic information, Holivita helps individuals understand their bodies and make informed decisions — all in one companion app.

The Holivita Platform Features

Holivita gives users tools to track habits, plan for medical visits, note changes in wellbeing, and receive explanations for test results and health documents with the help of:

AI Assistant — provides conversational guidance via text or voice, supporting understanding of tests, documents, and health trends.

provides conversational guidance via text or voice, supporting understanding of tests, documents, and health trends. Health Diary — allows tracking of habits, plans, and priorities to support daily wellbeing.

allows tracking of habits, plans, and priorities to support daily wellbeing. Health Notes — enables recording of quick observations about how the body feels.

enables recording of quick observations about how the body feels. Medical Visit Preparation — organizes information and questions to make appointments more effective.

organizes information and questions to make appointments more effective. Digital Twin (a feature Holivita is building toward) — will allow advanced users to explore their biology in more depth.

will allow advanced users to explore their biology in more depth. Data Security and Control — all health data belongs to users, cannot be accessed without consent, and advanced users may voluntarily share anonymized information for research and receive compensation.

A Vision for Proactive Health

The Holivita platform is designed for those who see health as a continuous practice of awareness and self-care, with tools that are already effective today and will continue to grow and evolve, helping to better understand the body and improve quality of life.

Discover more on Holivita’s Website or Telegram — create your personal health profile and step into the future of preventive care.

About Holivita

Holivita is a personalized, AI-driven health and longevity platform that combines genetics, biomarkers, medical records, and lifestyle data to help individuals better understand their bodies and make more informed health decisions.

By turning complex health inputs into predictive, actionable insights, it supports a shift from reactive care to proactive, prevention-focused well-being. The platform also emphasizes user data ownership, giving individuals control over how their health information is used. Learn more at https://holivita.ai/

Contact

Holivita

e.tarasova@holiverse.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6eae0bd9-6880-4196-a10a-6a416aef64ad