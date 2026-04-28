The Brand DEM Surpasses Major Revenue Milestone as 17-Year-Old Founder DeMarco Expands Direct-to-Consumer Growth Strategy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brand DEM today announced continued growth and expansion, as founder DeMarco, now 17, scales the direct-to-consumer streetwear company built entirely through organic demand. Since its launch in 2024, the brand has gained significant traction across social media, positioning itself within the Gen Z streetwear market without relying on paid advertising, outside funding, or formal mentorship.





Founded right as he turned 16, DEM was created with a focused vision: to design and sell high-quality, affordable baggy jeans that reflect everyday style. What began as a personal idea quickly evolved into a rapidly growing online brand, driven by consistent content and direct audience engagement.

“I didn’t start DEM to get rich,” said DeMarco. “I just wanted to make clothes I actually liked and could afford. Seeing people wear something I created is what made me keep going.”

Early Traction and Rapid Growth

DEM’s first major breakthrough came with its initial product release. On July 5, 2024, the brand launched its first drop, generating $94,000 in sales within seven days, demonstrating immediate demand and strong product-market fit.

From that point forward, the brand maintained consistent growth, fueled entirely by organic reach. Without relying on paid ads or external growth strategies, DEM scaled through short-form content, strategic posting, and direct engagement with its audience.

This digital-first approach has allowed the brand to build a loyal customer base while maintaining full control over pricing, margins, and brand identity. By focusing on a core product category—baggy jeans—DEM has been able to refine quality, fit, and design while meeting consistent demand.

Operating as a Minor and Overcoming Barriers

Building a business at 16 presented unique challenges. As a minor, DeMarco faced limitations around contracts, financial systems, and ownership structures—areas that typically require individuals to be at least 18 years old.

His parents were supportive at first until they realized the legal issues that there are. DeMarco didn’t let this stop him though, as this was his dream. He found ways to run it by himself, but it was hard to stay consistent with posting and maintain strong sales during those months. He said if they found out, he knows they wouldn’t support the decision since they wanted him to wait until he was 18 no matter what. This ultimately led to him moving out at only 17 to continue building the business independently.

Milestones and Business Performance

DEM’s growth has been defined by a series of key milestones:

July 5, 2024 — First product drop generates $94,000 in seven days

November 1, 2025 — DeMarco moves out to independently continue operations

April 2, 2026 — DeMarco acquires a McLaren 720S at 17, fully under his own name

April 13, 2026 — DEM surpasses $1,000,000 in total sales, achieved entirely through organic growth

These milestones highlight the brand’s ability to scale rapidly without traditional infrastructure or external capital.

Product Strategy and Market Position

DEM operates with a focused product strategy centered primarily on baggy jeans. The brand emphasizes delivering affordable pricing while maintaining strong quality, positioning itself as an accessible option within the streetwear market.

By narrowing its focus, DEM has been able to continuously improve its product offering, ensuring consistency across releases while responding to customer feedback in real time. This approach has contributed to strong sell-through rates and repeat customer behavior.

Digital-First Growth Model

A defining factor behind DEM’s growth has been its reliance on organic marketing. From the beginning, DeMarco built the brand through content alone—without paid ads, courses, or mentorship.

By leveraging platforms like TikTok and Instagram, DEM has been able to generate sustained visibility and convert attention into demand. This strategy has allowed the company to scale efficiently while maintaining full control over its messaging and brand direction.

Acquisition of Dream Car as Personal Milestone

Alongside the growth of the brand, DeMarco recently reached a personal milestone by acquiring a McLaren 720S at 17.

The purchase was completed entirely online and represents a long-term goal he had set while building DEM. Prior to this, he owned two Corvettes and a Nissan, reflecting a steady progression tied to his journey.

“I’ve wanted this car for a while,” he said. “I bought it because it looks insane, it’s fun to drive, and it motivates me to keep going.”

He also plans to leverage the car as part of his growing personal brand and content strategy moving forward.

Founder Perspective and Future Outlook

DeMarco attributes the company’s growth to a passion-driven approach rather than focusing strictly on financial outcomes.

“My message to anyone trying to do something big is to do it because you love it,” he said. “That’s when you’ll make the most money—and when you’ll actually stay consistent.”

Looking ahead, he plans to continue scaling DEM while expanding his personal brand and presence as a content creator. The focus remains on growing the brand’s reach while maintaining its core identity centered on quality, affordability, and authenticity.

About DEM

DEM is a direct-to-consumer streetwear brand founded by DeMarco at age 16. The brand specializes mainly in baggy jeans, focusing on delivering high-quality, affordable denim products through organic, social media-driven growth.

Media Contact

DeMarco

Instagram/TikTok: @dem9rco | @dempants

Website: https://dempants.store/

Email: support@dempants.store

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