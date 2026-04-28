Temenos Named a Leader in Digital Banking Engagement Platforms

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q2 2026.

The report, which scored vendors against 30 criteria relating to both their current offering and strategy, stated:

“Temenos offers robust out-of-the-box (OOTB) solutions, including superior channel support with native apps, video and co-browsing functionality, and APIs via its Quantum Fabric layer (which lets banks unify multiple apps on a single touchpoint). Temenos’ headless approach gives banks versatility, and its OOTB solutions give them optionality for faster time to value. Temenos also excels at security and localization and offers strong search experience tools.”

The evaluation, authored by Peter Wannemacher, Principal Analyst, Forrester, commented: “Temenos offers a digital banking engagement platform (DBEP) that is strong on out-of-the-box (OOTB) solutions and multi- and cross-channel support. The Swiss vendor supports banks in every region and provides localized ‘microapps’ that are specific to dozens of markets….Temenos is a good fit for banks seeking a wide range of capabilities and a strong architecture foundation.”

Barb Morgan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Temenos, said: “We are proud to be recognized as Leader in this Forrester Wave for Digital Banking Engagement Platforms. To us, it reflects Temenos’ continued investment in innovation and strong momentum in the market, with over 100 go-lives for our digital solutions in 2025 alone. As the fight for deposits intensifies, a strong digital customer experience remains a key differentiator for banks. With Temenos Digital, banks have the functionality and flexibility to enhance customer satisfaction, increase onboarding conversion rates and improve efficiency across the customer lifecycle.”

Over 600 financial institutions around the world use Temenos’ digital banking solutions. Temenos Digital has proven foundations including a unified API layer, core-agnostic architecture, and extensive localization. It can support every type of bank from Tier 1 headless deployments to fully integrated Tier 3 solutions, covering the full lifecycle from onboarding to servicing, including originations and collections.

Data from the Temenos Value Benchmark, which draws on insights from over 200 financial institutions globally, shows that banks using Temenos Digital report 74% faster onboarding and a 36% higher cross-sell rate, compared with benchmark peers.

With approximately 20% of revenue each year invested in R&D, Temenos continues to enhance its digital banking capabilities. More information about the latest advances in Temenos Digital will be shared at the Temenos Community Forum, taking place May 5-7 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Invitations can be requested here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

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About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.